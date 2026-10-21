Jets WR Adonai Mitchell set for limited practice as he works toward return from finger surgery

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell was expected to return to practice Wednesday on a limited basis as he works his way back from finger surgery .

Coach Aaron Glenn said Mitchell, who has missed four games since injuring a finger when he caught it in a jersey at practice on Sept. 24, would participate in some portions of the team's on-field session. Mitchell was limited the day after the injury, but Glenn revealed last week that the receiver needed surgery to repair his finger and has been sitting out practice.

He wasn't placed on injured reserve , which would have cleared a roster spot for four weeks at a minimum, because Glenn said the team didn't initially think Mitchell would be sidelined this long. It's uncertain if Mitchell will be cleared to play Sunday against Miami, with Glenn adding pain tolerance will be a factor in when he can return.

Mitchell, the team's No. 2 wide receiver opposite Garrett Wilson, has nine catches for 123 yards in two games.

The offense could also soon get another boost from the return of left guard Dylan Parham, who has missed three games with a knee injury. Jordan Meredith has filled in for Parham.

Glenn said running back Breece Hall, out three games with a quadriceps injury, wouldn't practice Wednesday but the team would see how he feels through the week. That leaves open the possibility Hall could return to face the Dolphins.

In Hall's absence, third-year running back Braelon Allen has been solid, rushing for 253 yards and a touchdown on 55 carries in the past three games. Glenn said Allen's emergence won't necessarily change the order of the Jets' backfield depth chart.

“Breece is our starter, he's always been our starter,” Glenn said. “But, as always, Braelon's going to get his touches, too.”

Defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat and edge rusher Will McDonald will be limited, Glenn said, but will be fine. Running back/kick returner Kene Nwangwu will sit out, but will be evaluated through the week. Glenn added that edge rusher Joseph Ossai (ankle) and linebacker Kiko Mauigoa (thigh) will be week to week, meaning they're likely to miss the game against Miami.

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