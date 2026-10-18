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J.J. McCarthy replaces Jameis Winston as the Giants' quarterback late against the Saints

The reserve quarterback replaced the starter following two interceptions; the game continued with further turnovers

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LA NACION
J.J. McCarthy replaces Jameis Winston as the Giants' quarterback late against the Saints
J.J. McCarthy replaces Jameis Winston as the Giants' quarterback late against the Saints

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — J.J. McCarthy took over as the New York Giants’ quarterback after Jameis Winston threw his second interception of the game early in the fourth quarter against New Orleans on Sunday.

McCarthy entered the game with the Giants down 34-10 after Winston was picked off by Julian Blackmon. Winston earlier was intercepted by Martin Emerson, who was playing in place of starter Kool-Aid McKinstry.

Winston was 14 of 26 for 152 yards, a touchdown pass to Tyrone Tracy and the two picks. McCarthy then also threw an interception on his fourth passing attempt.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here

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