CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Tavari Johnson scored 32 points as Charleston beat Kennesaw State 91-77 on Wednesday.

Johnson had five steals for the Cougars (5-2). Martin Kalu scored 22 points and added nine rebounds and three steals. Ben Bradford shot 6 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points.

Kris Parker led the way for the Owls (5-3) with 20 points. Trey Simpson added 13 points and three steals for Kennesaw State. Levi Ball also had 13 points.

Charleston took the lead with 5:44 left in the first half and did not trail again. Johnson led his team in scoring with 19 points in the first half to help put them up 46-36 at the break. Bradford scored a team-high 15 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.