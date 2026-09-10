Jonathan Kuminga picked the Timberwolves for the on-court fit and the genuine connection he felt

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jonathan Kuminga took to heart the hard sell from some of the most important members of the Minnesota Timberwolves to complete their starting lineup and help them chase an NBA championship.

The on-court fit was there, of course. The chance to join a winner was, too. But the extra efforts and meaningful connections by the Timberwolves with the 23-year-old Kuminga made his decision about where to play this season clear, even if he could've made more money elsewhere.

From president of basketball operations Tim Connelly to basketball operations assistant Alonzo Gee visiting him in Miami, to receiving regular phone calls from star guards LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards, Kuminga quickly realized the strength of their interest in him.

“Especially Ant, he called me every single time. He checked up on me, and he was a very, very genuine person. He didn’t have to do that,” Kuminga said on Thursday at Target Center during an introductory news conference. “That just shows how much he wants to bring me over here.”

The chats transcended basketball, too, from raising young children to going fishing.

“Them wanting me to be here, it felt real, and they were very genuine people, and these are people you could sit down with and have a conversation,” Kuminga said. “I think that’s when I felt the vibe.”

After the Wolves traded Julius Randle and Naz Reid as part of the blockbuster acquisition of Ball, they were left with a gaping hole at the power forward position. They took a swing at signing LeBron James , even though they knew it was a long shot.

But the opportunity to use their limited salary cap space on a two-year, $12.4 million contract for a young multi-skilled player like Kuminga was too good to miss. The solid relationship that already existed with his agent Aaron Turner helped build the foundation of a deal.

“Just kind of being ourselves and telling him how we envisioned our team helping him and how we envisioned him helping our team,” Connelly said. “Just trying to be honest and as clear and transparent as possible.”

Kuminga, who was drafted by the Golden State Warriors with the seventh overall pick in 2021 that originally belonged to the Wolves, won an NBA title as a rookie. The native of the Democratic Republic of the Congo started 46 games and averaged a career-high 16.1 points per game in 2023-24.

He missed much of the following season with a right ankle injury , though, and then fell out of coach Steve Kerr's rotation in 2025-26, before being traded to the Atlanta Hawks .

With a player option on his contract for the second year, Kuminga won't have to wait long to cash in if he stays healthy and performs well. The question about how the new-look Wolves will share the ball beyond the volume-shooting backcourt has yet to be answered, with small forward Jaden McDaniels also in the mix for regular touches. Ayo Dosunmu, acquired from the Bulls at last season's trade deadline, also brings scoring off the bench.

But Edwards has led an offseason push to make the Wolves a more connected team, both off the court and on it. Kuminga's athleticism and intensity ought to help their defense as much as their offense.

“I know what it takes to win, and I think just me including myself with those guys, I think we have a chance of going far," Kuminga said. "I think just me bringing my mentality to what they have already, I think we can do such a great job out here.”

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