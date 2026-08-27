Jordan and Urías homer as Cardinals beat Orioles 7-5 to snap 5-game losing streak

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Blaze Jordan and Ramón Urías homered early to help the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-5 on Thursday, snapping a five-game losing streak.

Riley O’Brien pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn his National League-leading 34th save after allowing a combined seven runs and taking the loss in his previous two outings.

The teams traded runs in the eighth after Coby Mayo hit a three-run homer, his 18th of the season, off Caleb Ferguson in the seventh to cut the St. Louis lead to 6-4.

Urías hit his third homer off starter Trevor Rogers (9-9) in the fourth to give the Cardinals a 5-0 cushion.

Rogers allowed six runs and seven hits with seven strikeouts in five innings.

Jordan launched his third homer to center field in the second after Alec Burleson singled to extend his hitting streak to 13 games and Joshua Báez doubled, putting St. Louis ahead 3-0.

Jordan left in the top of the eighth after diving awkwardly into third base to tag out Gunnar Henderson when Samuel Basallo hit a grounder to pitcher George Soriano.

Luis Gastelum (4-3) tossed 1 1/3 perfect innings after Justin Bruihl allowed one run in 1 2/3 innings and Gordon Graceffo pitched three perfect innings as an opener for the Cardinals.

Before the game, St. Louis selected the contract of Cade Winquest from Triple-A Memphis and placed fellow right-hander Peter Strzelecki on the 15-day injured list with right forearm extensor inflammation.

Up next

Orioles: RHP Brandon Young (9-3, 3.50 ERA) is scheduled face the Athletics on the road Friday night.

Cardinals: LHP Quinn Mathews (0-2, 6.43 ERA) will make his fourth career start at home against Pittsburgh RHP Jared Jones (2-5, 4.76).

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