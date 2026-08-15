Josh Allen gets comfortable in Bills' new stadium with TD pass in 29-14 preseason win over Panthers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — New Buffalo Bills stadium. Same Josh Allen .

Allen displayed his familiar strong arm and elusive scrambling abilities on a 9-yard touchdown pass to Keon Coleman in the Bills' 29-14 preseason-opening win over the Carolina Panthers on Saturday.

The outing was the Bills' first competitive game in their new $2.1 billion stadium built across the street from the team’s former home.

It was also their first outing under new coach Joe Brady, who replaced Sean McDermott in January, and elected to play his starters to get accustomed to their new digs and coaching staff.

It didn’t take long for Allen to get comfortable in overseeing scoring drives on each of his two series. On the first offensive snap, he faked a handoff to James Cook before hitting Khalil Shakir on a crossing route for a 21-yard gain on a drive ending with Tyler Bass' 33-yard field goal.

Allen was 6 for 8 for 111 yards. On the touchdown to Coleman, Allen rolled to his right, evaded linebacker Trevis Gipson by stepping back toward the middle and throwing across his body to hit the open receiver.

The Bills appear to have avoided a scare when receiver DJ Moore, the team’s prized offseason trade acquisition , came up limping after an 18-yard catch along the left sideline, a play before Coleman scored.

Trainers and a team doctor focused on examining Moore’s lower right leg and foot before the player put back on his shoe. It’s unclear if he would have resumed playing, because Buffalo’s backups took over on the next series. Moore finished the game on the sideline in shorts and running shoes.

Bryce Young and the Panthers starters, meantime, sputtered in making their preseason debut — and after sitting out Carolina’s 33-30 win over Arizona in the Hall of Fame game on Aug. 6.

The Panthers went three-and-out and combined for 11 yards on three series with Young under center. Young finished 3 of 5 for 18 yards. He played in front of a revamped line with both projected starting tackles Ickey Ekwonu (knee) and Taylor Moton (blood clot/lung) sidelined. Carolina also held out both starting guards Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis.

Young's primary backup Kenny Pickett closed the first half with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Seem Reed. Pickett finished 16 of 19 for 92 yards on three drives spanning halftime. Kyle Trask mopped up and competed a 9-yard TD pass to John Metchie in the final minute.

Ian Wheeler and Frank Gore Jr. accounted for Buffalo's other touchdowns with scoring runs four minutes apart in the fourth quarter.

Bass line

In missing a 45-yard field-goal attempt wide right, Bass was 3 of 4 in his first game setting since Buffalo’s preseason finale a year ago. The sixth-year player missed all of last season with pelvis and hip issues.

Brooks makes first appearance in two years

With Panthers starting running back Chuba Hubbard nursing a hamstring injury, Jonathon Brooks started in his first competitive setting since being sidelined by a knee injury three games into his rookie season in 2024. Brooks, a second-round pick out of Texas, had three carries for 5 yards, and also had a 9-yard catch.

Stadium debut

A bright sunny day and the Erie County Fair taking place down the street led to a less-than-capacity turnout. Though a majority of the seats at Highmark have been sold, the stadium appeared less than 75% full in the first quarter. And there were many more empty seats after halftime.

The outline of the Bills’ charging buffalo logo, at midfield, and the words “Bills” have been added to each end zone, though have yet to be colored in. Those represent additions since the team held its first practice in the new stadium last weekend.

Buffalo is scheduled to practice in the new stadium on Tuesday and closes its preseason schedule by hosting Pittsburgh on Aug. 27. The Bills' home opener is against Detroit on Sept. 17.

Up next

Panthers: At Jacksonville on Friday night.

Bills: Travel to Cleveland for joint scrimmage on Thursday, and preseason game on Aug. 22.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here