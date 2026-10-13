Josh Allen racks up 331 yards and Bills outlast Rams with help from blocked FG for 37-34 win in OT

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Josh Allen accounted for 331 total yards and two touchdowns, Tyler Bass made a 45-yard field goal with 1:55 left in overtime shortly after Greg Rousseau blocked the Rams’ field goal attempt, and the Buffalo Bills outlasted Los Angeles for a 37-34 victory Monday night.

Allen passed for 210 yards and rushed for 121 more for the Bills (4-1), who rallied to win a frantic game befitting the teams with the NFL’s last two MVPs at quarterback. Allen won an overtime game for the first time in his career by besting Matthew Stafford, who passed for 383 yards and three touchdowns.

Kyren Williams scored on a 1-yard surge with 4 seconds left in regulation for Los Angeles. The Bills began overtime by driving deep into Rams territory before Aaron Donald recovered James Cook’s fumble.

Stafford drove the Rams to the Buffalo 30, but Harrison Mevis missed his second field goal attempt of the night when Rousseau got a piece of it.

Allen then had scrambles of 19 and 13 yards to set up the kick by Bass, who ran away to celebrate before the officials signaled it good.

Puka Nacua had a career-high 17 receptions for 138 yards and a score for the Rams (2-3), who are under .500 after five games for the fourth time in five seasons.

Injuries

Bills: RT Spencer Brown left in the second half with a back injury. ... Top WR DJ Moore sat out with a shoulder injury.

Up next

Bills: At Vegas on Sunday.

Rams: Host Arizona on Sunday.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here