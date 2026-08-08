Josh Bell sparks comeback as Twins rally to beat Brewers, 8-6

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Josh Bell went 4 for 5 with a homer and Kaelen Culpepper also went deep in his major league debut as the Minnesota Twins erased a four-run deficit and beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-6 on Friday night.

Minnesota trailed 4-0 after two innings before scoring two runs each in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth. It was the biggest lead Milwaukee has blown in a loss all season.

The Twins scored twice with two outs in the sixth to break a 6-all tie. After Antonio Senzatela (9-3) retired the first two batters he faced, Ryan Jeffers and Royce Lewis hit consecutive doubles. Bell singled home Lewis for his third RBI of the night.

Milwaukee wasted a couple of chances to rally.

The Brewers left the bases loaded in the seventh when Jeff Hoffman struck out Luis Lara. Milwaukee had runners on first and second in the eighth before Jackson Chourio grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Yoendrys Gómez retired the side in the order in the ninth for his 16th save in 16 opportunities.

Twins starter Zebby Matthews (5-8) left with a blister in his right foot after coming out for the start of the sixth inning. He allowed six runs — three earned — and seven hits in five innings.

Chourio hit a solo shot in the first inning for his third homer in his last four games. An error by Lewis led to three unearned Brewers runs in the second.

Bell cut Milwaukee’s lead in half by hitting a two-run homer with two outs in the third. Culpepper added a solo shot on an 0-2 pitch in the fourth inning.

The Twins tied it later in the fourth on Austin Martin’s RBI double. Ryan Kreidler tried scoring all the way from first for the go-ahead run, but he was thrown out at the plate.

Minnesota took the lead anyway an inning later by scoring twice more, but Milwaukee tied it back up with two runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Milwaukee's Shane Drohan allowed nine hits and six runs in five innings.

Up next

Taj Bradley (9-4, 3.69 ERA) pitches for the Twins and Robert Gasser (3-4, 4.48) starts for the Brewers on Saturday.

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