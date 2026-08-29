Josh Rojas powers Royals past Guardians 8-3 as Kansas City wins 12th in 13 games

CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Rojas had his second career game with four RBIs, Salvador Perez hit two doubles and the Kansas City Royals defeated the Cleveland Guardians 8-3 on Saturday for their 12th win in 13 games.

Rojas came into the game as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning. He lined a two-run single to left to extend Kansas City’s lead to 6-2 and added a two-run homer in the eighth. Rojas’ other game with four RBIs was with Arizona in 2022.

Cleveland's Angel Martínez had two hits, including a two-run homer, and drove in three runs. The Guardians have dropped their last two after a seven-game winning streak.

Anthony Gose (1-0) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings as five Royals relievers combined to allow one run and two hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Kansas City broke it open with a four-run sixth as its first five batters reached base. Perez's double to left-center off Colin Holderman (6-4) drove in Bobby Witt Jr. with the go-ahead run.

After Jo Adell led off the second with a walk, Martínez drove a low changeup into the bleachers in left field off Royals starter Daniel Lynch IV.

Kansas City tied it in the fifth when the first three batters reached base. Nick Loftin hit a leadoff double and Tyler Tolbert got aboard on an infield single before Collins' double down the left field line tied it at 2.

Lynch, making his fifth start since being moved from the bullpen to Kansas City's rotation, allowed two runs in 3 1/3 innings.

Foster Griffin allowed two runs in five innings in his fifth start for Cleveland since being acquired from Washington at the trade deadline.

Up next

Kansas City sends RHP Seth Lugo (6-7, 4.61 ERA) to the mound for the series finale. Lefty Parker Messick (10-8, 2.50 ERA) goes for Cleveland.

See AP’s full MLB coverage here