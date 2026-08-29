Juan Soto returns to help the Mets beat the Astros 6-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Juan Soto, activated from the 10-day injured list before the game, had the go-ahead RBI single a pitch after fouling a ball off his right leg Saturday, leading the New York Mets to a 6-2 victory over the Houston Astros.

Soto was tended to by manager Andy Green and a trainer before his hit off Cristian Javier (1-5) capped a seven-pitch battle and sparked a three-run fifth for the Mets, who halted a three-game skid.

Soto returned to the last-place Mets after missing 31 games with a grade 2 strain of his left calf. It was the second IL stint of the season for Soto.

Jared Young added a two-run triple later in the fifth and finished with three hits and a career-high three RBIs. Francisco Alvarez hit a two-run double in the eighth,

Nolan McLean (10-8) surrendered an unearned run and struck out four over seven innings. He is 8-4 with a 2.19 ERA over his last 16 starts.

McLean allowed just two hits, including Jeremy Peña’s double on his first pitch of the game. Peña took third on an error by left fielder Brett Baty and scored on a sacrifice fly by AL Triple Crown candidate Yordan Alvarez.

Peña’s hit was just the second McLean has surrendered to a leadoff batter in his 35 big league starts.

Alvarez hit his AL-leading 38th homer off Daniel Duarte in the eighth.

Astros opener Bennett Sousa allowed one run while recording two outs. Javier was charged with three runs and struck out four in 4 1/3 innings.

Up next

The Astros have yet to announce a starter for Sunday’s series finale, when LHP Zac Thornton (3-4, 2.88 ERA) takes the mound for the Mets.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb