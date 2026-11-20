NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge on Friday declined to issue a long-term ban on the Trump administration's controversial taxpayer-funded political advertisements , leaving their future in the hands of a different judge who is overseeing a similar case.

U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Rochon in New York argued that the suing coalition, which includes the government watchdog group Common Cause, didn't convincingly prove the ads were still causing them “imminent and irreparable harm" now that November's midterm elections are over.

“The urgency of the earlier requests for temporary injunctive relief in this case centered around the November 3, 2026, midterm and state elections,” Rochon wrote in a court filing. “Those elections have now passed.”

The incremental victory for the Trump administration comes as a parallel case unfolds in Washington, D.C.

In that case, the Democratic National Committee has asked the court for a preliminary injunction to stop the Trump administration from developing, distributing or airing the ads. The judge hasn't yet ruled on that matter after a hearing earlier this week.

At issue in Friday's ruling were TV spots the Trump administration started airing in September that were paid for at least in part by a $20 million Department of Homeland Security contract.

Some of the ads glorified the president with highlight reels of scenic speeches and callouts about tax cuts and support for law enforcement. One of them repurposed a clip that had been used by Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, showing him walking down a hallway as his voice can be heard warning of a “final battle” against “globalists” and “warmongers.” Some of the ads also appeared on Trump administration social media channels and the White House website.

The plaintiffs had argued the ads were illegal government-sponsored propaganda intended to promote the president’s campaign message just weeks before Election Day. The White House has defended the ads as public service announcements.

The judges in both cases issued temporary restraining orders blocking some of the ads in the lead-up to the election. A temporary restraining order in the Democrats' case expires next week.

Bradley Girard, senior counsel at Democracy Forward, which represented the plaintiffs in the New York case, said while the team is disappointed, “we will continue to pursue this case on the merits to prevent this from happening in the future.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.