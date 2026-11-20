A judge has cleared the way for North Carolina center Cameron Fens to play by granting a temporary restraining order in a lawsuit against the NCAA.

Fens had filed a lawsuit on Wednesday in Orange County, the district where UNC is based. Fens was seeking to recover a year cut short by what his attorneys argue was a misdiagnosed foot injury at his previous school, and play while the case is resolved.

In her ruling Thursday, Resident Superior Court Judge Alyson A. Grine granted Fens' restraining order by writing: “If he is wrongly kept off the court, he will lose games in the final season that no judgement can restore.”

Fens has yet to play for the Tar Heels this season after transferring from South Dakota. UNC is set to return to action Friday against Marshall. The NCAA didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press on Thursday evening.

The restraining order will last at least through a hearing for a preliminary injunction set for Nov. 30 or until the afternoon of Dec. 1, whichever comes first. It blocks the NCAA from treating Fens as ineligible based on counting the 2024-25 season — when the foot injury and surgery occurred at South Dakota — as one of his four seasons of eligibility.

Fens had previously been part of a lawsuit in Tennessee tied to the NCAA’s move to a five-year eligibility model in hopes of acquiring a fifth year for this season. His transfer to UNC came at a time when college athletes from the high school class of 2022 had filed lawsuits across the country to gain access to the fifth year of eligibility that was due to start after their eligibility expired earlier this year.

The new lawsuit centers on a stress fracture in his right foot suffered early in his third college season. Fens’ attorneys argue that the injury was misdiagnosed as a muscle or tendon injury without using imaging technology such as an X-ray, and that a correct diagnosis would have cut short his season to the point that he would have qualified for a redshirt waiver from the NCAA.

Fens felt pain in his foot in November 2024, but continued playing and practicing through pain before aggravating the injury in January 2025, according to the complaint. He didn’t play again, with a surgeon finding that the bone had showed signs of partial healing from a lingering fracture and that the second injury “was a progression” of the first, according to the complaint.

The NCAA denied Fens’ waiver in October, saying he was medically cleared to compete at his original school.

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