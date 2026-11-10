JuJu Watkins of No. 3 USC is the AP women's basketball player of the week for Week 1 of the season

The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s basketball for Week 1 of the season:

JuJu Watkins, USC

The sensational wing returned after missing 20 months while recovering from an ACL injury she suffered in the NCAA Tournament in 2025. She averaged 26.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.5 steals to help the Trojans win their first two games in dominant fashion. She had her 18th career double-double and 22nd career 30-point game to move within three of Cheryl Miller's program record of 25.

Runner-up

Te’Yala Delfosse , Michigan. The junior guard was instrumental in the Wolverines' 77-66 upset win over then-No. 2 UConn. She had a career-high 22 points, hitting four 3-pointers, and added nine rebounds, two steals and a block. She followed that up with a 11-point effort with three steals and four blocks in Michigan's win over Wright State.

Honorable mention

Kiyomi McMiller , Florida; Sarah Strong , No. 4 UConn; Fadima Tall , Princeton.

Keep an eye on

Bowling Green freshman forward Carol Silva averaged 22 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals in her first two college games. She had a double-double in her collegiate debut with 25 points and 10 rebounds as the Falcons topped Georgia Southern. Silva shot 55% from the field in the two games, including 58% (7-for-12) from behind the 3-point line.

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