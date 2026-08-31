Kansas opens against FCS-level Long Island before rival Missouri comes knocking next weekend
Long Island and Kansas are scheduled to play; Long Island finished 6-6 and Kansas ended 5-7 last season
- 1 minuto de lectura'
Long Island at Kansas, Friday, 8 p.m. ET
How to watch: ESPNU
Key stats
Long Island (2025)
Overall offense: 294.3 yards per game (110th in FCS)
Passing: 124.2 yards per game (123rd)
Rushing: 170.2 yards per game (40th)
Scoring: 16.4 points per game (114th)
Overall defense: 295.2 yards allowed per game (7th in FCS)
Passing: 161.6 yards allowed per game (7th)
Rushing: 133.6 yards allowed per game (33rd)
Scoring: 18.8 points allowed per game (13th)
Kansas (2025):
Overall offense: 376.9 yards per game (68th in FBS)
Passing: 206.4 yards per game (79th)
Rushing: 170.5 yards per game (55th)
Scoring: 28.1 points per game (63rd)
Overall defense: 375.7 yards allowed per game (84th in FBS)
Passing: 202.5 yards allowed per game (59th)
Rushing: 173.2 yards allowed per game (97th)
Scoring: 26.8 points allowed per game (79th)
Team leaders
Long Island (2025)
Passing: Ethan Greenwood, 645 yards, 3 TDs, 3 INTs, 56.6% completion percentage
Rushing: Ethan Greenwood, 416 yards on 102 carries, 4 TDs
Receiving: Jayden Simpson, 291 yards on 25 catches, 1 TD
Kansas (2025)
Passing: Cole Ballard, 108 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 45.5% completion percentage
Rushing: Dylan Edwards, 205 yards on 34 carries, 2 TDs (at Kansas State)
Receiving: Nik McMillan, 981 yards on 62 catches, 3 TDs (at Buffalo)
Last game
Long Island finished a 6-6 season with a 24-17 win over Wagner.
Kansas finished a 5-7 season with a 31-21 loss to Utah.
Next game
Long Island plays Albany on Sept. 12.
Kansas plays Missouri on Sept. 11.
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