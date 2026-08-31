Kansas opens against FCS-level Long Island before rival Missouri comes knocking next weekend

Long Island at Kansas, Friday, 8 p.m. ET

How to watch: ESPNU

Key stats

Long Island (2025)

Overall offense: 294.3 yards per game (110th in FCS)

Passing: 124.2 yards per game (123rd)

Rushing: 170.2 yards per game (40th)

Scoring: 16.4 points per game (114th)

Overall defense: 295.2 yards allowed per game (7th in FCS)

Passing: 161.6 yards allowed per game (7th)

Rushing: 133.6 yards allowed per game (33rd)

Scoring: 18.8 points allowed per game (13th)

Kansas (2025):

Overall offense: 376.9 yards per game (68th in FBS)

Passing: 206.4 yards per game (79th)

Rushing: 170.5 yards per game (55th)

Scoring: 28.1 points per game (63rd)

Overall defense: 375.7 yards allowed per game (84th in FBS)

Passing: 202.5 yards allowed per game (59th)

Rushing: 173.2 yards allowed per game (97th)

Scoring: 26.8 points allowed per game (79th)

Team leaders

Long Island (2025)

Passing: Ethan Greenwood, 645 yards, 3 TDs, 3 INTs, 56.6% completion percentage

Rushing: Ethan Greenwood, 416 yards on 102 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Jayden Simpson, 291 yards on 25 catches, 1 TD

Kansas (2025)

Passing: Cole Ballard, 108 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 45.5% completion percentage

Rushing: Dylan Edwards, 205 yards on 34 carries, 2 TDs (at Kansas State)

Receiving: Nik McMillan, 981 yards on 62 catches, 3 TDs (at Buffalo)

Last game

Long Island finished a 6-6 season with a 24-17 win over Wagner.

Kansas finished a 5-7 season with a 31-21 loss to Utah.

Next game

Long Island plays Albany on Sept. 12.

Kansas plays Missouri on Sept. 11.

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