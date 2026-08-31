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Kansas State begins the Collin Klein era with home date against Nicholls on Saturday night

Nicholls faces Kansas State Saturday; team statistics detail offensive and defensive performances

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Kansas State begins the Collin Klein era with home date against Nicholls on Saturday night
Kansas State begins the Collin Klein era with home date against Nicholls on Saturday night

Nicholls at Kansas State, Saturday, 7 p.m. ET

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Nicholls (2025)

Overall offense: 307.4 yards per game (107th in FCS)

Passing: 165.5 yards per game (103rd)

Rushing: 141.9 yards per game (72nd)

Scoring: 18.2 points per game (106th)

Overall defense: 342.7 yards allowed per game (33rd in FCS)

Passing: 166.3 yards allowed per game (9th)

Rushing: 176.3 yards allowed per game (88th)

Scoring: 24.9 points allowed per game (45th)

Kansas State (2025):

Overall offense: 364.8 yards per game (80th in FBS)

Passing: 193.4 yards per game (92nd)

Rushing: 171.3 yards per game (53rd)

Scoring: 29.4 points per game (52nd)

Overall defense: 368.4 yards allowed per game (74th in FBS)

Passing: 204.7 yards allowed per game (60th)

Rushing: 163.8 yards allowed per game (89th)

Scoring: 26.7 points allowed per game (78th)

Team leaders

Nicholls (2025)

Passing: Deuce Hogan, 1,046 yards, 4 TDs, 5 INTs, 60.6% completion percentage

Rushing: Shane Lee, 636 yards on 108 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Miequle Brock Jr., 340 yards on 41 catches, 2 TDs

Kansas State (2025)

Passing: Avery Johnson, 2,385 yards, 18 TDs, 6 INTs, 59.8% completion percentage

Rushing: Joe Jackson, 911 yards on 169 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Jaron Tibbs, 712 yards on 41 catches, 5 TDs (at Mississippi)

Last game

Nicholls finished a 4-8 season with a 38-26 loss to Southeastern Louisiana.

Kansas State finished a 6-6 season with a 24-14 win over Colorado.

Next game

Nicholls plays UT Rio Grande Valley on Sept. 12.

Kansas State plays Washington State on Sept. 12.

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