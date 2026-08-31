Kansas State begins the Collin Klein era with home date against Nicholls on Saturday night

Nicholls at Kansas State, Saturday, 7 p.m. ET

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Nicholls (2025)

Overall offense: 307.4 yards per game (107th in FCS)

Passing: 165.5 yards per game (103rd)

Rushing: 141.9 yards per game (72nd)

Scoring: 18.2 points per game (106th)

Overall defense: 342.7 yards allowed per game (33rd in FCS)

Passing: 166.3 yards allowed per game (9th)

Rushing: 176.3 yards allowed per game (88th)

Scoring: 24.9 points allowed per game (45th)

Kansas State (2025):

Overall offense: 364.8 yards per game (80th in FBS)

Passing: 193.4 yards per game (92nd)

Rushing: 171.3 yards per game (53rd)

Scoring: 29.4 points per game (52nd)

Overall defense: 368.4 yards allowed per game (74th in FBS)

Passing: 204.7 yards allowed per game (60th)

Rushing: 163.8 yards allowed per game (89th)

Scoring: 26.7 points allowed per game (78th)

Team leaders

Nicholls (2025)

Passing: Deuce Hogan, 1,046 yards, 4 TDs, 5 INTs, 60.6% completion percentage

Rushing: Shane Lee, 636 yards on 108 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Miequle Brock Jr., 340 yards on 41 catches, 2 TDs

Kansas State (2025)

Passing: Avery Johnson, 2,385 yards, 18 TDs, 6 INTs, 59.8% completion percentage

Rushing: Joe Jackson, 911 yards on 169 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Jaron Tibbs, 712 yards on 41 catches, 5 TDs (at Mississippi)

Last game

Nicholls finished a 4-8 season with a 38-26 loss to Southeastern Louisiana.

Kansas State finished a 6-6 season with a 24-14 win over Colorado.

Next game

Nicholls plays UT Rio Grande Valley on Sept. 12.

Kansas State plays Washington State on Sept. 12.

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