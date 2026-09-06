Saltar al contenido principal
LA NACION

Kazuma Okamoto leads Blue Jays past Royals 4-3 to pull into tie for last AL wild card

Blue Jays beat Royals 4-3; team pulls even for final AL playoff spot and moves above .500

  • icono tiempo de lectura1 minuto de lectura'
LA NACION
Kazuma Okamoto leads Blue Jays past Royals 4-3 to pull into tie for last AL wild card
Kazuma Okamoto leads Blue Jays past Royals 4-3 to pull into tie for last AL wild card

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kazuma Okamoto had four hits and two RBIs, including a tiebreaking single in the seventh inning, as the surging Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3 on Saturday night to pull even with Cleveland for the final American League playoff spot.

Toronto (72-71) won for the seventh time in eight games and moved over .500 for the first time since the Blue Jays were 4-3 on April 3. The defending AL champions, who were 10 games under .500 on July 28, are tied with the Guardians for the league's third wild card.

Okamoto went 4 for 5 with a double and broke a 3-all tie in the seventh with an RBI single. In the third inning, Okamoto hit an RBI double that hit third base over a diving Josh Rojas and rolled into the left-field corner.

Nathan Lukes had three hits for Toronto, including an RBI single that made it 2-0 in the first.

See AP’s full MLB coverage here

LA NACION
Más leídas
  1. Atlético de Madrid sufrió una dura goleada: más silbidos para Julián y el debut de Cuti Romero
    1

    Atlético de Madrid fue goleado por Athletic Bilbao en la Liga de España, con silbidos a Julián Alvarez y el debut de Cuti Romero

  2. Un estafador serial argentino fue detenido en España por comprar paquetes de viajes con tarjetas ajenas y venderlos
    2

    Un estafador serial argentino fue detenido en España por comprar paquetes de viajes con tarjetas ajenas y venderlos

  3. Boca jugaba mejor con Velasco, Arruabarrena lo sacó, el equipo se mareó y sufrió un golpe en el final
    3

    Boca empató con Gimnasia, en Mendoza: primero, lo salvó el VAR y, al final, sufrió el 2-2 que se venía venir

  4. La Justicia aún no le decomisó ni un peso a Cristina Kirchner, pero el Estado deberá pagarle US$10 millones a los abogados
    4

    La Justicia aún no le decomisó ni un peso a Cristina Kirchner, pero el Estado deberá pagarle US$10 millones a los abogados