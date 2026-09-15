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Kennedy Center board votes to close over financial woes, Trump branding dispute, AP sources say

The arts center will close following financial struggles; a federal judge barred renaming the venue for a president

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Kennedy Center board votes to close over financial woes, Trump branding dispute, AP sources say
Kennedy Center board votes to close over financial woes, Trump branding dispute, AP sources say

WASHINGTON (AP) — The board of the Kennedy Center voted on Tuesday to close over financial issues and a dispute over putting President Donald Trump’s name on the iconic performing arts venue, according to people familiar with the matter.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a private meeting.

A federal judge blocked the Kennedy Center on Tuesday from returning name to the iconic performing arts venue in a move meant to recognize his renovation efforts, saying it would violate an earlier ruling that his name was illegally added to the building.

Judge Christopher Cooper ruled that, “Simply put, Defendants cannot install memorials for President Trump or anyone or anything else at the Kennedy Center without Congress’s blessing.”

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