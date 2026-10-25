Kenny Minchey helps No. 12 Kentucky beat Vanderbilt 34-17

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kenny Minchey threw for 203 yards a touchdown and rushed for another score in No. 12 Kentucky's 34-17 victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday night.

The Wildcats (7-1, 5-1 Southeastern Conference) snapped a two-game losing streak to the Commodores (3-5, 0-5) and moved into sole possession of first place in the league standings by a half-game over No. 5 Georgia. The Bulldogs were idle Saturday.

Kentucky, which lost to Vanderbilt 45-17 last year, had just 14 yards in the first quarter and fell behind 10-0 before scoring back-to-back touchdowns on its last two possessions of the first half.

The Wildcats had 146 of their 160 yards in the first half during the second quarter and held Vandy to just 5 yards after the Commodores gained 142 yards and dominated the time of possession in the first quarter. Kentucky finished with 376 total yards.

The hosts scored 21 straight and led 21-10 before the Commodores scored a touchdown on fourth and short with 5:45 left in the third quarter. The Commodores cut it to 21-17 in the third quarter before the hosts scored 13 straight for the final margin.

Vanderbilt freshman quarterback Jared Curtis threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns,

The takeaway

Vanderbilt: The Commodores are still seeking their first conference win with four games remaning in the regular season. Vanderilt dominated the time of possession and had the ball for 17:34 in the first quarter and converted six of its first eight third downs and outgained the hosts 142-14 in first quarter. Vandy was averaging 119 rushing yards per game but had just 15 against the Wildcats and relied on its passing game. The Commodores had just 120 total yards in the final three quarters.

Kentucky: The Wildcats haven’t been this close to securing an SEC title since the school’s 1976 squad that shared the league crown with Tennessee. Kentucky has a bye week on Saturday before finishing the league slate against No. 11 Tennessee, No. 20 Florida and No. 22 Missouri. Kentucky had a fumble recovery and an interception, the team’s fifth in the last two weeks.

Up next

Vanderbilt: At Mississippi State on Nov. 7.

Kentucky: At Tennessee on Nov. 7.

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