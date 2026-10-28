Kent Johnson lifts Blue Jackets to 4-3 OT win after Flyers rally from 3-goal deficit

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kent Johnson scored his second goal of the game 2:22 into overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Tuesday night after coughing up a three-goal lead.

Columbus scored three goals in a 2:46 span of the first period to lead 3-0 after one.

Johnson set up Adam Fantilli for the first goal at 10:58 of the first period, and then deflected Zach Werenski's shot past Flyers goalie Dan Vladar at 12:54. Denton Mateychuk scored for Columbus 50 seconds later. Cam Talbot made 28 saves for his third win this season.

Johnson scored the overtime winner on a two-on-none breakaway, following a give-and-go with Fantilli. It was Johnson's sixth goal of the season.

Philadelphia forced overtime by outshooting Columbus 28-6 over the final two periods.

Noah Cates scored his first goal of the season by poking a loose puck past Talbot, while Trevor Zegras cut the deficit to 3-2 with just under five minutes left in regulation. Zegras slid a pass to Tyson Foerster, who fired a shot on Talbot that Jamie Drysdale tipped into the net with 11 seconds remaining.

Vladar made 11 saves.

Despite losing consecutive games, the Flyers have scored points in four of five games after starting the season with a franchise-record nine-game winless streak. Columbus won consecutive games for the first time this season.

Up next

Blue Jackets: Continue their road trip in Carolina on Thursday.

Flyers: Travel to Washington to play the Capitals on Wednesday.

See AP’s full NHL coverage here