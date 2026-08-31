Ketel Marte is back in Diamondbacks' lineup, 2 weeks after no-show for game in Boston

PHOENIX (AP) — Ketel Marte was back at the ballpark Monday and in the starting lineup for the Arizona Diamondbacks, two weeks after the three-time All-Star's unexpected no-show before a game in Boston left the team scrambling.

The 32-year-old apologized to manager Torey Lovullo for the way he handled the situation.

“In that instance, I failed him by not showing up,” Marte said through an interpreter. “That morning I woke up, my body was in pain and I just couldn't react. No one made the decision for me. I'm the one who made the decision to not show up.”

The 32-year-old Marte — who was listed as the designated hitter batting cleanup — should add some punch to the lineup as the Diamondbacks fight for a playoff spot. Arizona held a half-game lead over the San Diego Padres for the final National League wild card as it opened an important three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Marte was hitting .249 with 21 homers and 67 RBIs this season. He said he would address his teammates before Monday's game.

“I'm going to stand in front of my teammates like a man,” Marte said. “I don't want any of my teammates to go through what I went through that morning.”

Marte was initially put on the restricted list after failing to show up for the game in Boston, but then moved to the 10-day injured list with mild inflammation in his left knee.

Marte's teammates have been mostly supportive of the second baseman over the past two weeks, though there has been some frustration about the timing of his absence, with the D-backs trying to secure a playoff berth for the first time since 2023.

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