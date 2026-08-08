Kevin Gausman shines in his Cubs debut, pitching 7 sharp innings in a 6-4 win over the Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kevin Gausman provided exactly what the Cubs hoped for when they acquired him from the Blue Jays last weekend, pitching seven sharp innings in his Chicago debut in a 6-4 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Friday night.

The 35-year-old right-hander gave up an RBI single to Isaac Collins in the first inning and Carter Jensen's homer in the fifth, but he otherwise held Kansas City in check. Gausman (6-10) retired 12 of 13 at one point and ended up allowing two runs on four hits and a walk.

Caleb Thielbar allowed a pair of runs in the eighth for the Cubs before Trent Thornton escaped the jam, getting Nick Loftin to fly out with the tying run on first base. Jacob Webb breezed through the ninth for his seventh save.

The Cubs gave Gausman the support he needed in the second, when Seiya Suzuki followed Pete Crow-Armstrong's RBI single with a two-run single of his own. Chicago wound up plating four runs off Daniel Lynch IV (4-3), who had pitched out of the bullpen all season but was getting the start for a Kansas City rotation waylaid by injuries.

Lynch only lasted 1 2/3 innings, striking out two and walking two, before Royals manager Matt Quatraro went to his bullpen.

Alex Bregman added an RBI single in the seventh for Chicago. Pedro Ramirez went deep in the eighth.

Gausman won his final start for Toronto last Saturday, allowing just one run while pitching into the sixth inning against St. Louis. But he had otherwise struggled the past few weeks, going 1-5 with a 5.17 ERA in his final seven starts for the Blue Jays.

Up next

RHP Clay Holmes (4-4, 2.39 ERA) makes his Cubs debut Saturday night following his trade from the Mets. It also will be his first start since May 15, when he fractured his right fibula on a sharp liner by the Yankees' Spencer Jones.

RHP Seth Lugo (4-7, 4.41) tries to bounce back from a dismal start against the Rockies when he takes the mound for Kansas City.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb