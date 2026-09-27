Kevin Jennings becomes SMU's career passing leader as No. 22 Mustangs overcome Missouri State 34-24

DALLAS (AP) — Kevin Jennings threw for 464 yards to become SMU's career passing leader as the No. 22 Mustangs overcame an early 10-point deficit for a 34-24 win over Missouri State and the coach who used to be his offensive coordinator .

Jennings finished 33-of-39 passing, including a school-record 21 consecutive completions, with three touchdowns and an interception. Tight end Theo Melin Ohrstrom had two of the scores, while Yamir Knight had 11 catches for 164 yards with a late 28-yard TD. Jalen Cooper caught eight passes for 125 yards.

With his 722 career completions and 9,162 yards passing, Jennings surpassed the 9,081 yards and 718 completions Ben Hicks had from 2016-18. Jennings also had a 1-yard TD run and his 78 TDs responsible for (67 passing, 11 rushing) broke Tanner Mordecai's previous school record of 76 in that category.

While Jennings already had 291 yards passing and Knight 125 receiving by halftime, the Mustangs (3-1) had two turnovers in the first quarter that Missouri State (1-3) converted into a 10-0 lead.

A 19-yard TD pass from Jennings to Ohrstrom with 4 seconds left in the first half finally put the Mustangs ahead 14-10. Jennings' scoring run ended their first drive after the break.

First-year Missouri State coach Casey Woods was SMU's offensive coordinator the past four seasons , and helped recruit Jennings. Woods and SMU coach Rhett Lashlee are longtime friends who also were on staff together at Arkansas State after being low-level assistants at Auburn when the Tigers won the 2010 national championship.

Joel Boamah’s 60-yard interception return for a touchdown, a bad pass that Jennings threw right to the cornerback, put Missouri State up 10-0 with 41 seconds left in the first quarter. That came only four plays after Yousef Obeid’s 35-yard field goal set up by Martavis Blackmon’s recovery inside the Bears 10 when Knight fumbled at the end of a 23-yard gain.

Kendrick Raphael had 96 yards rushing for SMU, including a 1-yard TD run early in the second quarter. That capped a 78-yard, 11-play drive that included an unnecessary roughness penalty against defensive tackle Tim Brantley when he shoved down Jennings after an incompletion on third-and-goal.

The takeaway

Missouri State: Just like last September when hosting SMU in its first home game as an FBS team , Missouri State jumped out to a 10-0 lead. ... The Bearcats opened this season with a 50-0 loss at then-No. 8 Texas A&M.

SMU: The Mustangs rebounded from their 41-31 loss at Louisville , but were far from sharp as a more than four-TD favorite in their last non-ACC game. Along with the two early turnovers, the Mustangs' opening drive of the game ended with an incompletion on fourth-and-3 from the 30 and they missed two field goals.

Up next

SMU plays its first ACC home game against Boston College next Saturday.

Missouri State has an open date before its C-USA opener Oct. 8 at Western Kentucky.

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