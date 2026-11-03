Keyshawn Hall scores 26 points in impressive debut as No. 13 St. John's beats Monmouth 78-63

NEW YORK (AP) — Keyshawn Hall made his first six shots and scored 26 points in an impressive debut, leading No. 13 St. John’s to a 78-63 victory over Monmouth on Monday night in the season opener for both teams.

Among 11 newcomers for Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino in his fourth season with the Red Storm, Hall scored 20 by halftime and shot 9 of 16 from the floor. The transfer from Auburn also finished with nine rebounds and made all seven free throws in 33 minutes.

Ian Jackson, one of five returnees from the Johnnies' first Sweet 16 team since 1999, added 13 of his 15 points after halftime. Jackson, a preseason first-team All-Big East pick, shot 6 of 12 before fouling out.

Baylor transfer Tounde Yessoufou had 12 points and new point guard Quinn Ellis from England scored eight. Ellis also had seven assists and five of the Red Storm's 13 steals.

The Red Storm (1-0) shot 41% and went 6 of 20 from 3-point range at Carnesecca Arena on campus in Queens.

Despite Hall’s solid debut, the Johnnies struggled for much of the second half and led 59-47 with 9:07 remaining before Jackson hit a pair of 3s in 56 seconds for a 19-point cushion a few minutes later.

The Red Storm made seven of their first eight shots as Hall scored nine of their first 16 points in the opening minutes. He made his sixth straight shot by hitting a 3-pointer for a 31-16 lead with about nine minutes left in the first half, and his putback gave him 20 points with 4:13 left before the Red Storm held a 45-29 lead at halftime.

Before the game, the Red Storm unveiled their newest banners for winning their second straight Big East regular-season and tournament titles along with banners commemorating their 2026 NCAA Tournament appearance and Sweet 16 trip. St. John's lost standouts Zuby Ejiofor, Bryce Hopkins and Dillon Mitchell from last season's 30-win team.

Jakai Sanders led Monmouth (0-1) with 17 points and Madison Burr added 15. The Hawks shot 42.9% and committed 18 turnovers in their fifth meeting with St. John's.

Up next

Monmouth: Will play Rhode Island on Saturday.

St. John’s: Will host Iona on Sunday in the first of 13 regular-season home games at Madison Square Garden.

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