Kings winger Kevin Fiala undergoes follow-up surgery for broken leg sustained during Olympics

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Kings forward Kevin Fiala will miss the start of training camp after undergoing follow-up surgery for the broken leg he sustained during the Milan Cortina Olympics.

Fiala missed the second half of the NHL season and the playoffs after he was hurt playing for Switzerland in a preliminary round game on February 13. He broke his left femur in a collision with Canada forward Tom Wilson and had to be stretchered off the ice. He had surgery in Italy.

Fiala had 18 goals and 22 assists in 56 games for the Kings last season. The 30-year-old winger has been one of Los Angeles' top offensive contributors since being acquired in a trade from the Minnesota Wild in June 2022 as a restricted free agent. The Kings then signed him to a seven-year contract.

The Kings did not announce a timeline for Fiala’s recovery. Los Angeles plays its season opener at the Colorado Avalanche on September 30, a rematch of the four-game sweep that marked the Kings' fifth straight first-round exit.

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