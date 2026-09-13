Kingston Lopa's 3 interceptions help California take down Syracuse 21-18

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele threw for two touchdowns, and Kingston Lopa made three interceptions as California beat Syracuse 21-18 in an Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams Saturday.

Lopa returned the second interception for a 24-yard touchdown with 4:51 left in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring. The third came on Syracuse’s final drive with 54 seconds left.

Syracuse had a chance to tie it at 21-all with 1:35 left but Tripp Woody missed a 46-yard field goal.

Sagapolutele was 21-of-34 passing for 182 yards for Cal (1-1). Adam Mohammed, who had 120 yards rushing in a loss to UCLA last weekend, rushed for 74 yards on 19 carries. Chase Hendricks and Jordan King each had a touchdown catch.

Steve Angeli finished with 306 yards on 24-of-49 passing with one touchdown and three interceptions for Syracuse (1-1). LSU transfer Ju’Juan Johnson had 46 yards rushing and a touchdown in the third.

Syracuse, which led 12-7 at halftime, forced a turnover on downs to open the second half, but Lopa picked off Angeli and returned it 53 yards before King’s 2-yard touchdown catch gave Cal a 14-12 lead.

The Orange amassed 436 yards of total offense to 249 for the Golden Bears.

The takeaway

California: The Golden Bears collapsed in the second half last week against UCLA. Thanks to Angeli’s mistakes and a few penalties, Saturday’s second half was the opposite.

Syracuse: Daunte Bacheyie impressed, and the Orange’s kick returners showed much to fawn over, but Syracuse must stay disciplined as its schedule gets tougher.

Up next

California: Hosts Wagner next Saturday.

Syracuse: At Pittsburgh on Thursday.

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