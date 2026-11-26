MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — When the Minnesota Vikings last played at home, a foundering offense heard it from the frustrated fans after each futile possession.

Two weeks later, they've got a new quarterback, one who needs no introduction — to either team.

Having steered the Vikings back on track, Kirk Cousins will return to U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday to face his former team the Atlanta Falcons . He couldn't be more excited after a whirlwind couple of weeks .

“I think it’s a pretty agreed-upon fact among players that U.S. Bank is really the number one place in the league,” Cousins said.

With the Vikings (7-3) recovering from a 35-10 drubbing by NFC-leading San Francisco, Cousins might not receive a full-scale hero's welcome, but the crowd will surely be roaring when he comes out of the tunnel. His elevation of the offense from its earlier struggles behind Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz was immediate during a 30-10 win at Green Bay.

“I’m excited to see him get a chance to play at home, use some cadence, use some different elements of our offense that maybe are more conducive in the home environment,” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said, “and just see him continue to stack a lot of really good football.”

After tearing his Achilles tendon midway through the 2023 season, his sixth with Minnesota, Cousins signed with the Falcons when the Vikings, in their desire to draft a quarterback, declined to match the $100 million guarantee. As Cousins stunningly found out, only the money was certain — not the role.

The Falcons made Michael Penix Jr. the eighth overall pick, two spots before the Vikings took J.J. McCarthy, and benched a banged-up and turnover-prone Cousins with three games left in 2024. His second-to-last start was a 42-21 loss at Minnesota, where Sam Darnold threw five touchdown passes for the Vikings during his stellar season in place of the injured McCarthy.

Last year, the Falcons visited U.S. Bank Stadium again — and dominated in a 22-6 victory. With Cousins backing up Penix, McCarthy struggled badly for the Vikings — foreshadowing his eventual trade to the New York Giants.

Released by the Falcons after last season before signing with the Las Vegas Raiders and being traded back to the Vikings, Cousins has experienced quite the whirlwind at this late stage of his career. He'll certainly see a long postgame greeting line with the Falcons just like he went through from the other side the past two years.

“Kirk’s my dude, man,” Falcons running back Bijan Robinson said. “Playing with him for the past couple of years, not only did I learn a lot from him, but just his energy and who he is as a person and his personality. He brings joy to every team that he goes to.”

The Falcons (3-7) are fresh from their bye week . The Vikings returned to Minnesota about 7 a.m. on Monday from Mexico City after the beating by the 49ers, who gifted the rest of the league a case study on how to beat what had been the most dominant defense in the NFL — passing quickly and accurately to spaces in the middle of the field created by the aggressive pass rush.

“To say that they’re going to do the exact same thing versus us is hard to say,” Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski said. "But certainly there were some really good moments for our guys to learn from in that ballgame.”

Need to know

Atlanta (3-7) at Minnesota (7-3).

When/where to watch: Sunday 1 p.m. EST, Fox.

Latest odds: Vikings by 6½.

Against the spread: Falcons 3-7; Vikings 6-4.

Last week: Falcons had their bye, lost to the Chiefs 35-13 on Nov. 15; Vikings lost to the 49ers 35-10.

Last meeting: Falcons beat the Vikings 22-6 on Sept. 14, 2025, in Minneapolis.

Series record: Vikings lead 22-13.

Matchup to watch

Robinson vs. the Vikings defensive line and linebackers. Robinson had 25 touches for 168 total yards at Minnesota last season. He has only hit the 100-yard mark once in the past six games, as the Falcons have lost five of those, but he still ranks third in the NFL with 951 rushing yards and leads the league with 825 rushing yards after contact and nine carries of at least 20 yards. The Vikings are 18th in yards per rush allowed.

Stats and stuff

— The Falcons, after handing the NFC-leading 49ers their only loss of the season, have lost three straight games by a combined score of 85-30.

— Penix completed only 52% of his passes with one touchdown and six interceptions during the skid. His completion rate was 72 percent or better in all three of Atlanta’s wins.

— The Falcons have allowed a quarterback pressure rate of just 29.2%, tied with the 49ers and Rams for the lowest in the NFL. Penix has been sacked only 12 times in eight games.

— Despite ranking seventh in the league with 66 quarterback hits, the Falcons have only 21 sacks, tied for the 10th fewest in the league.

— The three teams the Vikings have lost to are a combined 26-4.

— The Vikings lead the league with 38 sacks and have at least one in 37 straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL and a franchise record.

— Blake Cashman has at least seven tackles in 20 straight games, the league's longest active streak.

— Rookie Brett Thorson had punts of 64 and 58 yards for the Vikings last week, landing one at the 2-yard line and one at the 7.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here