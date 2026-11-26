NEW YORK (AP) — Jose Alvarado scored a season-high 21 points, Mikal Bridges had a season-best 19 and the New York Knicks rode a blitz by their bench to a 121-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night that extended their winning streak to six.

Jalen Brunson also scored 19, but the Knicks captain, who was questionable earlier in the day with an illness, labored to a 6-for-22 shooting night and the Knicks fell behind by 11 points multiple times. It was Alvarado, his backup, who was on the floor when the Knicks blew by the Cavaliers to start the fourth quarter.

Josh Hart had 15 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds, and Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, barely extending his season-opening streak to 17 consecutive games with a double-double.

The defending champion Knicks would have been eliminated from NBA Cup title contention with a loss but outscored the Cavs 39-17 in the fourth on their blue court with orange lining the outside.

Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points and James Harden had 28 for the Cavaliers, who fell to 9-10.

Both teams were without their top defensive forwards, with the Knicks' OG Anunoby sidelined by a strained left calf and Cleveland's Evan Mobley still out with a toe injury. New York was also without key reserves Deuce McBride (left adductor tightness) and Jordan Clarkson (right plantar fasciitis), and lost backup center Andre Drummond to a head injury during the game.

The Cavaliers led by 11 with under four minutes remaining in the first half. They went back ahead by 11 in the third quarter but the Knicks had it down to 85-82 headed to the fourth, then surged into the lead when Alvarado made consecutive 3-pointers for a 90-85 lead.

Pacome Dadiet, another backup, then had consecutive baskets on the break, and after a Cleveland 3-pointer, Bridges scored and Alvarado made another 3 and suddenly it was the Knicks with an 11-point lead.

When third-string center James Wiseman had consecutive baskets, the Knicks had outscored the Cavs 25-9 to start the fourth and had a 107-94 lead.

Up next

Cavaliers: Host Miami on Sunday.

Knicks: Host Miami on Friday.

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