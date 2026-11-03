Knicks break away in fourth quarter and beat the Nets for the 15th straight time, 103-90

NEW YORK (AP) — Landry Shamet scored a season-high 22 points and the New York Knicks beat the Brooklyn Nets 103-90 on Monday night for their 15th straight victory over their city rival.

The Knicks were in danger of losing to the Nets for the first time in nearly four years before outscoring Brooklyn 25-5 to begin the fourth quarter, turning a four-point deficit after three into a 100-84 cushion.

Jalen Brunson had 19 points and OG Anunoby added 18 for the Knicks, who have won three of four after an 0-3 start. Karl-Anthony Towns had 11 points — all in the second half — and grabbed 16 rebounds.

Julius Randle had 21 points and 11 rebounds against his former team for the Nets (1-6), who earned their lone victory Sunday at Indiana and made a good push for two in a row before faltering in the fourth.

Brooklyn hasn't beaten New York since Jan. 28, 2023, shortly before trading Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The Nets had won nine straight meetings when those two were Nets.

Brooklyn led 79-75 after three before Josh Hart opened the fourth with a 3-pointer and Anunoby made two in a row to give the Knicks an 84-79 lead. Randle scored before New York ran off another seven in a row, making it 91-81 on Jordan Clarkson's 3-pointer.

Nolan Traore made a 3-pointer before another 9-0 burst by the Knicks to blow it open at 100-84 on a basket by Andre Drummond.

Michael Porter Jr. scored 18 points and Traore finished with 17 for the Nets, who were outscored 28-11 in the fourth but might be getting closer to beating the Knicks. The NBA champions' two victories last season in Madison Square Garden were by scores of 134-98 and 120-66, that 54-point victory the largest in franchise history.

Jose Alvarado returned for the Knicks after missing four games with a sprained left ankle and coach Mike Brown said he would reclaim the backup point guard spot, because he had it when he was hurt. But Brown went to Tyler Kolek to start the fourth quarter and he had a basket and an assist during the opening burst.

Up next

Nets: Host Charlotte on Wednesday.

Knicks: Host Chicago on Wednesday.

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