Kraken recover to beat Red Wings 4-3 in shootout after blowing 3-goal lead in 3rd period

SEATTLE (AP) — Freddy Gaudreau and Bobby McMann scored for Seattle in a shootout as the Kraken defeated the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Tuesday night after blowing a three-goal lead in the third period.

Mackie Samoskevich, Ryker Evans and Brandon Montour scored in the first two periods for Seattle, which improved to 6-3-1. Philipp Grubauer made 22 saves in regulation and then denied Dylan Larkin to end the shootout.

Viktor Arvidsson and Lucas Raymond scored 59 seconds apart for Detroit (3-3-3), and Alex DeBrincat tied the game on a power play with 17 seconds left in the third. Daniil Tarasov stopped 24 shots.

Samoskevich opened the scoring 6:45 into the first period.

Overlapping too-many-men and delay-of-game penalties by Detroit gave Seattle a two-man advantage early in the second. Evans doubled the Kraken’s lead with a power-play goal at 3:22 after the first penalty expired. The defenseman scored from alone in front of the net after Michael Rasmussen turned over the puck along the boards.

Montour scored his first goal of the season with 3:59 remaining in the second. He returned to action after missing one game with a lower-body injury.

Detroit got going late. The Red Wings took 13 shots in the third period after mustering only 11 in the first two. Arvidsson spoiled Grubauer’s shutout bid 6:25 into the third, and Raymond scored his first goal of the season at 7:24 on a power play.

DeBrincat tied it with his sixth goal of the season.

Arvidsson had the Red Wings’ only shootout goal, tying it in the third round right after Gaudreau converted. McMann scored in the fourth round before Grubauer stopped Larkin's wrist shot.

Seattle has won four of its last six games. Detroit has earned at least one point in each of its last five.

Up next

Red Wings: Visit the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday.

Kraken: Host the Utah Mammoth on Thursday.

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