CLEVELAND (AP) — Pitcher Kris Bubic has agreed to a one-year, $17.5 million contract with the Cleveland Guardians. two people familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

They spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the agreement had not been announced and was pending a successful physical.

The 29-year-old left hander went 4-2 with a 3.76 ERA in 55 innings this year for the Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Dodgers, who acquired him in a trade on Aug. 3.

Bubic has been primarily a starter during his seven-year major career but was used out of the bullpen by the Dodgers. He made nine starts for the Royals last season before going on the 60-day injured list with shoulder and elbow issues. He was traded while on the IL, but returned in mid September.

The Guardians reached the American League Championship Series for the second time in three seasons but were eliminated in six games by Tampa Bay. Cleveland's rotation was ninth in the league with a 3.93 ERA.

Bubic is expected to slot in the middle of a rotation led by AL Rookie of the Year and Cy Young Award finalist Parker Messick and Gavin Williams. Cleveland also has Tanner Bibee, Joey Cantillo, Logan Allen and Slade Cecconi.

Bubic was selected 40th overall by the Royals in the 2018 amateur draft. He has a 23-38 career record with a 4.10 ERA and was selected to the All-Star Game in 2025.

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