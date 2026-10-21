Lamar Jackson returns to Ravens practice, but still limited because of his ankle injury

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was able to do limited work at practice Wednesday, according to Baltimore coach Jesse Minter.

Jackson has missed the past two games with an ankle injury. He was not at practice during the portion open to reporters Wednesday, but the Ravens listed him as limited afterward.

“Lamar was actually able to get a little bit of limited work in today, in preparation,” Minter said. “That's where that's at. Again, it's a day-by-day thing. But he was able to get a little bit of work in and be involved in the preparation.”

Baltimore hosts Cincinnati on Sunday.

Jackson was hurt in a Week 4 victory over Tennessee, and he had not practiced since. The Ravens are 1-1 in his absence after losing at Cleveland last weekend.

“There’s nobody that wants to be out there more than Lamar,” Minter said. “I understand all the stuff and what people say, but Lamar wants to play. But at the same time, you have to be healthy enough to play and that’s how we would really treat any player.”

Center Cam Jurgens (concussion) was a full participant in practice after missing the two games since his trade from Philadelphia to Baltimore.

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