Laporta keeps Barcelona’s Álvarez bid alive as Atletico insists he’s not for sale

MADRID (AP) — The Julián Álvarez saga continued Wednesday with Barcelona president Joan Laporta saying the club maintains its offer to sign the Argentina forward from Atletico Madrid.

Laporta's comments came on a day Álvarez did not train with Atletico because of what the Madrid club said was an “indisposition,” according to Spanish media.

The 26-year-old player had already told Atletico he wants out, but the club has insisted it wants to keep him.

Laporta reiterated Barcelona's offer that he personally had made in a phone call with Atletico official Miguel Ángel Gil. Laporta did not give more detail about the offer.

“The Barça offer is still valid in case they want to sell him," Laporta told club media. “From what is being said, it appears that the player wants to come to Barça, so we reiterate our interest and our intention, with all due respect to Atletico Madrid, to try to sign the player."

Álvarez was left out of Atletico's squad for the Spanish league opener and was booed by the team's fans in the second match Sunday, when he came in as a substitute.

“We would like to reach an understanding with Atletico Madrid, and hopefully there will be an agreement, that in case they do sell the player, that we are the ones that acquire his services,” Laporta said.

Atletico reportedly reiterated its intention not to sell Álvarez following Laporta's latest statements. It has accused Barcelona of trying to pressure the club into selling the player, according to local media.

Álvarez's buyout clause is reportedly 500 million euros ($582 million).

Real Madrid earlier this year said Atletico rejected an offer of 150 million euros for Álvarez.

Premier League champion Arsenal is also reportedly interested in signing him.

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