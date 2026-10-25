Lars Eller scores late goal as Panthers top Blackhawks 3-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Lars Eller's first goal of the season, with 2:23 left in the third period, lifted the Florida Panthers to a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.

Eller beat Spencer Knight with a high shot just inside the left post as he raced down right wing and took advantage of Chicago line change. Matthew Tkachuk and Sandis Vilmanis also scored for Florida, which ended two-game losing streak.

Roman Kantserov and Ryan Greene connected for Chicago, which has dropped three straight.

Akira Schmid made 19 saves, while Knight stopped 29 shots.

The Blackhawks failed to score on seven power-play chances, including two brief 5-on-3 advantages, lowering their NHL-worst conversion rate to 8.33%.

Blackhawks defenseman Bowen Byram missed his fourth game with an upper-body injury. Kevin Korchinski, Chicago’s top pick in the 2022 draft, seventh overall, filled in and played his second game this season.

Florida forward Carter Verhaeghe played in his 500th NHL game and tallied an assist.

The Panthers outshot Chicago 15-6 in the first period and took a 2-1 lead.

Greene opened the scoring 2:34 in, getting just enough of a wobbling puck to direct it past Schmid after Korchinski’s shot from the point missed the net and bounced in front.

Vilmanis popped in a rebound of Sam Reinhart’s shot from a scramble to tie it at 6:49.

Tkachuk’s power-play goal, five seconds after Tyler Bertuzzi was sent off for tripping, gave Florida a 2-1 lead with 5:39 left in the first. Seth Jones’ shot from the point struck Tkachuk on the arm and bounded in.

Kantserov tied it at 2-2 at 11:15 of the second. He beat Schmid low on a screened shot from the right circle, capping a strong shift with linemates Patrick Kane and Connor Bedard.

Up next

Panthers: At Winnipeg on Tuesday in finale of four-game trip.

Blackhawks: Host Los Angeles on Tuesday to complete a seven-game homestand.

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