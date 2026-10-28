Late own goals help Inter Milan beat Venezia 2-0 in Serie A while AC Milan loses 4-2

PARIS (AP) — Defending champion Inter Milan needed two late own goals to scrape a 2-0 win at last-place Venezia in Serie A, while AC Milan’s unbeaten league run under coach Rúben Amorim ended with a 4-2 loss at home to Bologna on Wednesday.

Matías Moreno put the ball into his own net in the 80th minute and fellow defender Redouane Halhal did the same two minutes later. Inter moved level at the top with Lazio, heading into its derby against Milan on Saturday, while Venezia's defeat was its eighth in nine games.

Belgian winger Samuel Mbangula, who started his career at Juventus, grabbed a hat trick against Milan, which scored two early goals from Alphadjo Cissé.

Fifth-place Milan will have to defend better against Inter on Saturday, having led Bologna 2-1 up until the hour mark.

After Mbangula put the visitors ahead in the eighth minute, Cissé's brace put Milan up at the break. But Bartesaghi's own goal made it 2-2 and Mbangula did the rest.

Parma drew 0-0 with Udinese in a basement battle.

In later matches, four-time champion Napoli was without suspended coach Massimiliano Allegri at struggling Monza and Juventus went to lowly Genoa. In the pick of the English League Cup games on Wednesday, title holder Manchester City hosted Brighton and Liverpool faced Chelsea.

Ballon D’Or winner Harry Kane was on the bench for Bayern Munich in a second-round German Cup game against second-tier Magdeburg.

All-Bundesliga games saw Freiburg beat Wolfsburg 3-2 thanks to a stoppage-time goal from Keisuke Goto and Germany forward Deniz Undav’s 90th-minute winner earn Stuttgart a 1-0 win at Paderborn.

Spain in mourning

The Spanish soccer federation postponed all 24 Copa del Rey games scheduled Wednesday because of a deadly train accident in central Spain.

See AP’s full soccer coverage here