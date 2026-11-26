BRUSSELS (AP) — European leaders have chosen the former head of Spain’s central bank, Pablo Hernández de Cos, to succeed Christine Lagarde as president of the European Central Bank as the key EU institution confronts inflation driven by the war in Iran and worries about high government debt and borrowing costs in Europe.

Leaders from the 21 European member countries that use the euro also filled two other top posts at the ECB, which decides borrowing costs for the 359 million people in the eurozone.

Agreement on the three posts was reached at a summit in Brussels, said an EU diplomat tasked with communicating for the Irish Presidency and speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to be named. French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed the result on X.

De Cos' nomination still must pass review by the European Parliament and the ECB’s governing council, but those steps are formalities.

The appointment puts an experienced central banker with a reputation for backing lower interest rates and monetary stimulus in charge at a time when several European governments are struggling with heavy debt loads and rising borrowing costs. De Cos, 55, served on the ECB rate-setting council from 2018 to 2024 through his post as head of the Spanish central bank.