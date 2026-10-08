LeBron James is playing for the Philadelphia 76ers for the first time in preseason game at Brooklyn
A veteran player debuted with the Philadelphia 76ers tonight; the team showcased its new lineup in an exhibition game
- 1 minuto de lectura'
NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James is playing for the first time with the Philadelphia 76ers, getting started on the expected final stop in his NBA career.
James , who joined the 76ers this summer for his NBA-record 24th season, is in the starting lineup for the 76ers on Thursday night in their exhibition game against the Brooklyn Nets.
James, 41, sat out Philadelphia's exhibition opener on Monday against the New York Knicks, but the 76ers are getting a first look at the potent lineup they put together this summer. James and fellow All-Star newcomer Jaylen Brown started with holdovers Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe.
Coach Nick Nurse said he expected to play his starters about half the game.
James spent the last eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers before signing a two-year deal with the 76ers for the league minimum.
The new guy seemed already in charge in his new locker room, turning the music on loud when he returned from a pregame workout to continue getting ready. His blue 76ers uniform sat folded on the floor next to his chair.
The 76ers play their season opener on Oct. 20 in New York, where the Knicks will raise the banner to celebrate their NBA championship.
See AP’s full NBA coverage here
- 1
- 2
AySA: quiénes son los nuevos dueños de una empresa privatizada dos veces, estatizada por Kirchner y que fue el fetiche del matrimonio Massa-Galmarini
- 3
Los negocios del empresario ligado a la AFA que cobraba a dos puntas
- 4
Un país a contramano del mundo: el SMN anticipa que el Súper Niño tendrá características únicas en la Argentina