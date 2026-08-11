Leonhard emphasizes tackling in expecting Bills defensive starters to play in preseason opener

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Jim Leonhard expects his defensive starters to play in the Buffalo Bills' preseason opener against Carolina on Saturday.

And the first-year coordinator on Tuesday wasn’t afraid to provide a reason why in taking a swipe at what he considered the defense’s biggest flaw last season: Tackling.

“Who can finish, get guys on the ground?” Leonhard said on Tuesday. “That was an Achilles’ heel here last year. So that’s the No. 1 thing we have to correct.”

What better chance to begin doing so than getting his players involved in live action against the Panthers, who are also expected to open the game with their starters.

“I am excited just to continue to push. We’ve only had so many days in pads, right?” he added. “It’s going to be exciting for guys to get out there and just kind of let it rip.”

Leonhard didn’t reveal how much playing time his starters will get. As for playing-time plans for Josh Allen and the offense, head coach Joe Brady isn’t scheduled to address reporters until Thursday.

The outing against Carolina will provide the first competitive glimpse of a Bills team in transition since coach Sean McDermott was fired following his ninth season in January.

Brady is now in charge after previously serving as the team’s offensive coordinator. And he hired the 43-year-old Leonhard to bring his attacking-style vision in transforming a unit that too often sagged under the defensive-minded McDermott.

Under McDermott, the Bills took a bend-but-don’t-break approach in protecting against big plays. Tackling, however, was an issue for Buffalo last season, especially against the run. Though the Bills finished seventh in the NFL in allowing 293 yards per outing, they finished 28th in allowing 136 yards rushing.

The strategy still proved mostly successful in the regular season, with Buffalo winning 10 or more games over seven straight seasons. The defense, however, sagged in the playoffs. Buffalo allowed 27 or more points in each of its six playoff losses since 2020, including a 33-30 overtime loss to Denver in January.

Leonhard has plenty to evaluate in a very short time. Aside from the Bills switching to a three-linemen, four-linebacker system, the defense will feature at least five new starters .

“To me, it’s the physicality up front. Let’s go get that done,” Leonhard said. “There’s going to be mistakes that are made, but can we fly around, be physical, and it’s the first opportunity to finish.”

Injuries could be an issue, with the status of several projected starters uncertain.

Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson went down in practice on Monday in appearing to aggravate an injury to his right calf. Fellow starting safety Cole Bishop and cornerback Maxwell Hairston have also missed time because of undisclosed issues.

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