Lewis Hamilton wins pole for Ferrari at the Mexico City Grand Prix

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Lewis Hamilton rebounded from a wretched Friday practice to capture pole position on Saturday for the Mexico City Grand Prix, where Kimi Antonelli could become the youngest champion in Formula 1 history.

Hamilton edged out Mercedes' George Russell and Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc.

This marks the Italian team’s first pole position since Hungary in 2025.

Hamilton, who has crowned himself world champion twice in Mexico, will aim to become the first Ferrari driver to win a race from pole position since Carlos Sainz in Mexico in 2024.

“I feel great, that feels good, I am at a loss of words,” Hamilton said. “We did a pretty good job with the setup in the weekend. It feels special for me in Mexico, my first pole for Ferrari here.”

On Friday during the second practice, he suffered a loss of power that forced him to retire.

Mercedes’ championship leader Antonelli finished qualifying in seventh place, demonstrating his car’s setup was optimal for the 20-year-old Italian to become the youngest F1 champion ever.

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