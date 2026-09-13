Lewis Hamilton's ordeal continues with brake failure at Formula 1's Spanish GP

MADRID (AP) — It was another disappointing race weekend for seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton.

The Ferrari driver had to retire seven laps into Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix because of a brake failure. The setback came a week after he finished sixth at the Italian GP following an early dust-up with teammate Charles Leclerc that sparked some in-house spats.

“I hit the brake, the car started stopping and then the pedal took a step and all of a sudden the car didn’t de-accelerate as fast a normal,” Hamilton said. "I ended up carrying a lot of speed in and just brushed the barrier. After that the pedal came back and then a few corners later, the pedal went long. I don’t really know where that’s come from.”

The setback dropped Hamilton 101 points behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli, who won Sunday's race in Madrid.

“We’ve had a pretty decent car, a good car this weekend and I think we will continue to try and improve it and I think we have better results coming in the future,” Hamilton said. "I think the team’s done an amazing job, so I’m sad for them today that they couldn’t get max points. I think we had the car to fight for a win today, and unfortunately it just didn’t work out.”

The weekend in Madrid started with Ferrari showing good pace behind Mercedes. Hamilton was fourth in the first practice session on Friday and third in the second. But he crashed during the final practice on Saturday, couldn't get a clean lap in qualifying and started fourth on the grid.

Hamilton hasn’t finished on the podium since a third-place result at the British GP. He won in Barcelona — his first victory with Ferrari — and was second in both Monaco and Canada.

He and Leclerc said this weekend that they had discussions about what happened at Monza, and Leclerc took responsibility for the incident that hurt Hamilton’s chances there. Hamilton praised his teammate’s “maturity” and said these issues were normal in F1.

Leclerc finished fourth on Sunday.

See AP’s full auto racing coverage here