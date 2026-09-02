Li Yueru to miss the women's FIBA World Cup after her replacement passport is lost in the mail

BERLIN (AP) — China will have to play without Li Yueru at the women’s FIBA World Cup after her replacement passport was lost in the mail and she wasn't able to get a new one in time for the tournament that starts in Germany this week.

The Dallas Wings player posted on social media that her passport remains missing and despite efforts to solve the situation she won't be able to compete.

“Thank you to everyone who has been thinking of me and checking in on me. Over the past few years, I’ve maintained a great relationship with the Chinese Basketball Association and the national team. They have always been a strong source of support throughout my career overseas," she wrote. “The national team have always made me feel valued and wanted, and it has always been a tremendous honor to represent China. I was incredibly excited and looking forward to joining the national team again.”

The 6-foot-7 Li was the team's leading scorer at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“Unfortunately, my passport was lost in the mail and still hasn’t been found. Throughout this time, we’ve all been working hard together and exploring every possible solution, but maybe we were just a little short on luck this time. As of today, the passport is still missing," she said. “Sometimes, disappointment is simply part of life. I’m sad that I won’t be able to be there this time, but I’m incredibly grateful for everyone who has supported me and continues to support Chinese women’s basketball.”

The 27-year-old Li began her WNBA career in 2022 with the Chicago Sky. She also played with the Los Angeles Sparks and Seattle Storm before being dealt to the Wings in June 2025.

China begins play on Friday against the United States in Group D. They still have Han Xu, who is 6-10, and Zhang Ziyu, who is 7-3.

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