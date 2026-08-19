Liberia charges former vice president with drug trafficking and other offenses
Former Liberian VP faces drug trafficking and money laundering charges; she was stopped leaving the country.
- 1 minuto de lectura'
MONROVIA, Liberia (AP) — Liberia has charged former Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor with drug trafficking, money laundering and other offenses as part of an investigation into an alleged transnational narcotics network, the Justice Ministry said Wednesday.
Howard-Taylor, who was vice president from 2018 to 2024, was stopped while attempting to leave Liberia at Roberts International Airport and taken to Liberia National Police headquarters, the ministry said in a statement.
She faces charges including unlicensed importation, sale, distribution and transportation of controlled substances, drug trafficking, criminal solicitation, criminal facilitation, criminal conspiracy and money laundering.
Howard-Taylor was married to former Liberian President Charles Taylor , who was convicted by an international war crimes court for sponsoring atrocities in Sierra Leone.
The government also charged three foreigners in absentia for their alleged roles in the network: Croatians Nikolai Ivancic and Mihovil Vrovac and Ukrainian Tara Zaderieko.
Authorities said they would pursue measures to locate and apprehend them.
The charges follow last month’s announcement of Liberia’s largest-ever drug seizure — tons of cocaine worth about $336 million, which authorities said implicated senior police officials. Both cases were not connected.
In recent years, West Africa has emerged as a key transit route for cocaine trafficked from South America to Europe, with smugglers taking advantage of porous borders and weak enforcement in parts of the region.
____
AP’s Africa coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/africa
- 1
- 2
La nueva física del poder: por qué a las superpotencias les está costando tanto ganar guerras
- 3
El Enacom no objetó a Metrotel y la empresa se encamina a quedarse con los clientes de los que Telecom debe desprenderse
- 4
Aseguran que se terminó el amor entre Sofía Gala y Fito Páez: los detalles de la separación