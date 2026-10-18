Lincoln Kienholz accounts for three scores, leading Louisville to 34-26 win over Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Lincoln Kienholz ran for two scores and passed for another, Keyjuan Brown rushed for two, and Louisville defeated Syracuse 34-26 Saturday.

The teams combined for 669 yards in the first half alone, the most in the ACC since 2022, but just 218 in the second half. Louisville amassed just 58 yards after intermission after gaining 367 in the first half.

Kienholz went 82 yards on a quarterback counter to put Louisville (4-3, 3-2 ACC) ahead 14-10 late in the first quarter and plowed in from one yard out to give the Cardinals a 21-16 lead with nine minutes to go in the first half. He connected with Isaac Brown for a 46-yard score with 28 seconds to go before halftime giving the Cardinals a 28-23 lead at the break.

Both of Keyjuan Brown’s scores came from the 5. An interception by Cameron White set up Brown’s score with 7:34 left for the final margin.

Syracuse (2-4, 0-4) has now lost 11 consecutive ACC games, 12 straight against Power 4 opponents and has been outscored 78-36 in the second half this season.

Kienholz has 10 rushing touchdowns for the season, second behind Florida State quarterback Ashton Daniels. He was 14-of-26 passing for 310 yards and gained 53 more on the ground.

Lawayne McCoy had five catches for 93 yards for the Cardinals.

Malachi Nelson, making his second start for the Orange, was 26-of-39 for 315 yards. He threw for two touchdowns, one to Umari Hatcher, his ACC-leading seventh, and the other to Calvin Russell III. Nelson also had two interceptions, the one to White that sealed the Orange’s fate. Ahmad Miller had 124 yards on the ground.

Hatcher led Syracuse with career highs in receptions and yardage with 13 catches for 224 yards, his fourth game this season with more than 100 yards.

Syracuse, who leads the country in penalties, was plagued with three unsportsmanlike penalties in the first half and eight penalties in the game for 75 yards.

The takeaway

Louisville: The Cardinals are gaining some momentum heading into the second half of the season. The Orange defense held Isaac Brown in check but others picked up the slack, and the Cardinals have scored at least 28 points in all its games.

Syracuse: The Orange could be hard pressed to win another game this season. Malachi Nelson limped off the field, and with Steve Angeli and Amari Odom already out, the quarterback situation is dire.

Up next

Louisville: Bye week then hosts Stanford Oct. 31.

Syracuse: Visits North Carolina Oct. 24.

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