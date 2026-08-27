Lions coach Campbell pleased with versatility of the secondary

DETROIT (AP) — With training camp wrapping up on Thursday, Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell said he loves the versatility of the secondary.

“We feel like we have some guys who can swing between nickel, safety, corner. There are some candidates there,’’ Campbell said on Thursday.

"The more you feel like you can do with that room, the different skill sets, it gives you more options and it helps you on game day because now, OK, this player can play nickel, he can play safety, or he can play corner. Now we can take one less DB and bring an extra rusher or bring another receiver or whatever."

Injuries to safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, who remain on the physically unable to perform list, opened up the competition. Neither is expected back to start the season.

Campbell said Avonte Maddox and Chuck Clark have earned starts at safety.

“They’ve proven that, they’ve earned that. Just like (D.J.) Reed and Rock (Ya-Sin) are our two most consistent corners on the outside,’’ Campbell said. "But it’s not like our eyes have not been opened. All of those guys have gotten opportunities to go against good-on-good, the other ones. That’s where we sit right now.’’

Thomas Harper, who is in the mix at safety, has been out this week but his ankle injury is not long term.

Ya-Sin’s strong camp has earned him the starting role opposite Reed, while the inconsistency of Ennis Rakestraw has likely put him in a backup role.

Reed, who has been on four teams in eight years, said this year nine is the hardest he’s worked to get ready for a season.

“A lot of guys could attest to that, feeling the same way,’’ Reed said. “And Coach Campbell is challenging us to come in and you know get better every single day and I feel like that’s what we’re doing.’’

Campbell said this week he may not announce one starting slot corner, but instead could plug and play depending on down and distance. He mentioned cornerback Nick Whiteside as a possibility for that role. Cornerback Roger McCreary’s strong camp suggests he may get a chance there too along with Christian Izien.

“That’s where we’re trying to figure out some of this is how do we build this roster? What can they do? Where? Can we get them to the game? That’s kind of part of the trick with all this,’’ Campbell said.

Izien was injured in the second preseason game — Campbell was not specific on the type of injury — but said he could be out for “a little bit” and could possibly miss the season opener. Izien also provides depth at safety.

Training camp wrapped on Thursday with the third and final preseason game set for Saturday at the Indianapolis Colts. The roster cut deadline is Sunday.

"I think communication and chemistry is much better than when we started,’’ Ya-Sin said of the secondary. “We’re still a work in progress, still getting better everyday, guys coming out competing, going against a great offense, a great quarterback, great skilled players and we’re just jelling together competing against one another and continuing to get better, elevate."

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