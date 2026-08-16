Lions wide receiver group looks to show it's one of the league's best

ALLEN PARK, MI (AP) — There's no doubt in Isaac TeSlaa's mind where the Detroit Lions wide receiver group ranks among its peers.

“I think we're the best in the league,” TeSlaa said.

The second-year wideout has good reason to feel that way. Amon-Ra St Brown is a two-time first-team All-Pro. Jameson Williams has surpassed 1,000 yards receiving the past two seasons. TeSlaa, a third-round draft pick in 2025, had six touchdowns receptions in his rookie season.

“Obviously, J-Mo and 'Saint' are proven veteran guys who've gone out there every single Sunday and made plays,” TeSlaa said. “I've been trying to make my name. The three of us together, it's going to be hard to stop all of us.”

Given enough time in the pocket, quarterback Jared Goff will usually get the ball in their hands. Goff has averaged 32.5 touchdown passes over the past four seasons and thrown for at least 4,400 yards each season.

St. Brown has averaged 117 receptions over the past three seasons and has sparkled throughout training camp.

“It's mind-blowing,” TeSlaa said of St. Brown. “Sometimes I'm just like, ‘That’s stupid. You should not be able to do that.' He's just incredibly talented and catches everything.”

Williams is one of the league's best at stretching the defense. He's averaged 17 yards per catch during his career.

“With his ability, man, the sky’s the limit,” coach Dan Campbell said. “And, that’s what you’re starting to see. That began to happen (last season) and it became much more consistent. And, then Goff, his confidence goes way up, and now he can let the ball loose a little bit sooner. And so, look, (Williams) is going to have a big year for us. All those skill guys are going to have a big year for us.”

Former Arizona receiver Greg Dortch was signed to a one-year contract this offseason to provide depth and will also be a factor as a returner. There's fierce competition among the seven other receivers on the camp roster for an opening day roster spot.

“That room right now is interesting,” Campbell said.

Campbell ‘not surprised’ by Seahawks agreement with Arnold

The Lions released starting cornerback Terrion Arnold, who is facing eight felony charges, on June 29. Arnold still drew interest around the league before reaching an agreement this week with defending Super Bowl champion Seattle.

Campbell wasn't surprised by the news.

“Every team is going to do their due diligence, just like we would if we were in their seat — Seattle or New York or whoever,” he said. “We would have done the same thing. ‘Let’s see if we can find out whatever we can.' He's a good kid, he's got ability, you've seen him on tape. So no, I'm not surprised by that. I have no ill will whatsoever toward Terrion. I wish him the best. And I wish everything and everyone the best in that whole situation.”

Arnold, 23, is facing eight felony charges stemming from allegations he orchestrated the abduction and beating of three men in February. He became a free agent in late June after the Lions released him a few days after the kidnapping, armed robbery and conspiracy charges were levied.

In June, prosecutors in Florida said Arnold arranged for the men to be pistol-whipped after he wrongly suspected them of stealing $100,000 in cash and luxury goods from him. Police called him the “primary conspirator” in the Feb. 4 attack, and a judge set his bail at $1 million.

Defense attorney R. Timothy Jansen said in Hillsborough County court earlier this summer that Arnold is “absolutely denying these allegations.” Denise White, the CEO of EAG Sports Management, an agency that represents Arnold, said there’s “no credible evidence” against him, only accounts from others who may have an incentive to get a lighter sentence.

“He's a good dude,” Campbell said. “It's unfortunate. The whole thing is unfortunate. It really is.”

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