Liverpool and Chelsea stumble in the Premier League with home draws

Liverpool and Chelsea dropped more points in the Premier League after being held to surprise draws at home on Saturday.

Liverpool's big money forwards Alexander Isak and Bradley Barcola couldn't find a way past winless Fulham in a goalless contest at Anfield.

Chelsea's fragile defense was exposed again by newly promoted Hull in a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Aston Villa's nightmare start to the season continued with a 2-1 loss at home to Nottingham Forest.

Substitute Zian Flemming scored a 90th-minute winner as Ipswich beat Crystal Palace 3-2, while Bournemouth and Brentford drew 2-2.

Frustration for Liverpool

Liverpool has spent more than half a billion dollars rebuilding its attack over the past two seasons, but was nullified by a Fulham team that had not kept a clean sheet in the league this season.

In front of a frustrated Anfield crowd, Andoni Iraola's expensively assembled team was held to a draw for the third time this season, halting the momentum of back-to-back wins.

The $170 million British record signing Isak came up short, while Barcola — signed from Paris Saint-Germain for $166 million — failed to produce anything in his first start in the league.

It was the same story for Florian Wirtz ($156 million) and the relatively inexpensive Victor Munoz ($46 million).

Iraola is still finding his feet in his first season at Liverpool after previously impressing at Bournemouth. But it has been an unconvincing start that has left his team with ground to make up even this early in the campaign.

“Collectively we didn’t play well. Many things we tried to do, we couldn’t do well,” Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson said.

Problems mount for Chelsea

Chelsea's defensive problems are becoming increasingly costly.

Xabi Alonso's team has conceded at least two goals in each of its league games and 12 goals in six games in all competitions. Its only clean sheet came against third division Luton in the English League Cup.

It took a goal from Joao Pedro in the 66th to salvage a draw after Mohamed Belloumi's double saw Hull rally from 1-0 down to lead 2-1.

Morgan Rogers put Chelsea ahead in the seventh minute.

Jesus sinks Villa

Villa's Champions League win midweek proved not to be a turning point in what has been a desperate start for Unai Emery's much-changed team.

The loss of a slew of star players is taking its toll on a team that won the Europa League last season and finished fourth in Premier League.

Alysson Edward gave Villa fans hope of a point at home after Liam Delap put Midlands rival Forest ahead just after halftime. But Igor Jesus found a winner in the 88th.

Ipswich making its mark

Ipswich picked up its second win on its return to the top flight against 10-man Palace.

Flemming's 90th-minute winner at Selhurst Park settled a game that swung one way and another.

Anan Khalaili put Palace ahead before Ipswich took a 2-1 lead into the break through Emerson and Leif Davis either side of a red card for Axel Disasi.

Jorgan Strand Larsen scored his third goal in two games to level the match again, but Flemming claimed the winner, converting after Davis struck the bar.

Kevin Schade scored twice to earn Brentford a point at Bournemouth.

James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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