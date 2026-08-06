Liverpool icon Mohamed Salah agrees to 2-year contract with Trabzonspor

Mohamed Salah agreed on a two-year contract with Trabzonspor on Thursday.

Egypt international Salah was a free agent after leaving Liverpool at the end of last season. He flew to Istanbul on Wednesday to complete his move to Trabzonspor and was greeted by throngs of fans on his arrival.

His official signing ceremony was taking place later Thursday.

The 34-year-old Salah established himself as a Premier League great with Liverpool where he won two league titles and the Champions League among eight major honors.

He scored 257 goals in 442 appearances for the Merseyside club and is regarded as one of its greatest players of all time.

He still had a year to run on his contract at Liverpool, but in March he announced he would leave the club after a disappointing campaign, in which he scored only 12 goals and had a public falling out with then-coach Arne Slot.

Trabzonspor is a seven-time Turkish champion and finished third last season.

James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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