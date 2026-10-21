LOCALIZE IT: Brewers face Rays in low-payroll World Series, find your city’s tie to players
The World Series begins Friday in Milwaukee; the matchup guarantees a first-time title for the Brewers or the Rays
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EDITORS/NEWS DIRECTORS:
The World Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays starts on Friday, Oct. 23. The best-of-seven showdown between low-payroll pennant winners opens in Milwaukee. It’ll be the first World Series between title-less teams since the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Kansas City Royals in 1980 and just the second since 1910. Milwaukee’s Jacob Misiorowski heads the pitchers with his 100 mph-plus heat, and each team features a dynamic 22-year-old anchoring the lineup: Jackson Chourio of the Brewers and Junior Caminero of the Rays. Tampa Bay’s Freddy Peralta and Drew Rasmussen could pitch against their former team.
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FIND PLAYERS WITH LOCAL TIES
Here’s a state-by-state and country-by-country breakdown of players on each team. They are listed under the state or country where they were born and attended school.
ARIZONA
Rays P Griffin Jax, born in Phoenix, played in college at Air Force
Brewers P JoJo Romero, born in Camarillo, California; played in college at Yavapai JC in Arizona
Rays P Cam Booser, born in Seattle, Washington; played in college at Central Arizona JC
ARKANSAS
Rays C Liam Hicks, born in Toronto, Canada; played in college at Arkansas State
CALIFORNIA
Brewers P Robert Gasser, born in El Dorado Hills, played in college at Houston
Brewers P Kyle Harrison, born in San Jose, played in high school in Concord
Brewers P Trevor Megill, born in Long Beach, played in college at Loyola Marymount
Brewers P JoJo Romero, born in Camarillo, played in college at Yavapai JC in Arizona
Brewers 1B Jake Bauers, born in Newport Beach, played in high school in Huntington Beach
Brewers SS Joey Ortiz, born in Garden Grove, played in college at New Mexico State
Brewers 2B Brice Turang, born in Corona
Brewers 1B Andrew Vaughn, born in Santa Rose, played in college at California
Brewers OF Garrett Mitchell, born in Orange, played in college at UCLA
Brewers DH Christian Yelich, born in Thousand Hills, played in high school at Westlake Village
Rays P Cole Sulser, born in Santa Ysabel, played in college at Dartmouth
Rays OF Jonny DeLuca, born in Thousand Oaks, played in college at Oregon
Rays P Tyler Wells, born in Tulsa, Oklahoma; played in college at Cal State San Bernardino
CONNECTICUT
Rays P Ian Seymour, born in Madison, played in college at Virginia Tech
GEORGIA
Brewers P DL Hall, born in Valdosta
Rays SS Taylor Walls, born in Cordele, played in college at Florida State
Rays OF Chandler Simpson, born in Atlanta, played in college at Georgia Tech
FLORIDA
Brewers P Shane Drohan, born in Fort Lauderdale, played in college at Florida State
Brewers SS Cooper Pratt, born in Hialeah, played in high school at Magnolia Heights in Mississippi
Rays P Bryan Baker, born in Fort Walton Beach, played in college at North Florida
Rays P Nick Martinez, born in Miami, played in college at Fordham
Rays C Nick Fortes, born in Miami, played in college at Mississippi
Rays SS Taylor Walls, born in Cordele, Georgia; played in college at Florida State
INDIANA
Brewers P Brad Patrick, born in Crown Point, played in college at Purdue Northwest
MASSACHUSETTS
Brewers OF Sal Frelick, born in Boston, played in college at Boston College
MISSISSIPPI
Brewers SS Cooper Pratt, born in Hialeah, Florida; played in high school at Magnolia Heights in Mississippi
Rays C Nick Fortes, born in Miami, Florida; played in college at Mississippi
MISSOURI
Brewers P Aaron Ashby, born in Kansas City, played in college at Crowder JC
Brewers P Jacob Misiorowski, born in Blue Springs, played in college at Crowder JC
NEW HAMPSHIRE
Rays P Cole Sulser, born in Santa Ysabel, California; played in college at Dartmouth
NEW MEXICO
Brewers SS Joey Ortiz, born in Garden Grove, California; played in college at New Mexico State
NEW YORK
Rays P Steven Matz, born in Stony Brook, played in high school at Ward Melville
Rays 2B Richie Palacios, born in Brooklyn, played in college at Towson
Rays P Nick Martinez, born in Miami, Florida; played in college at Fordham
NORTH CAROLINA
Rays OF Cedric Mullins, born in Greensboro, played in college at Campbell
OKLAHOMA
Rays P Tyler Wells, born in Tulsa, played in college at Cal State San Bernardino
Rays OF Ryan Vilade, born in Grapevine, Texas; played in high school in Stillwater, Oklahoma
OREGON
Rays OF Jonny DeLuca, born in Thousand Oaks, California; played in college at Oregon
Rays P Drew Rassmussen, born in Puyallup, Washington; played in college at Oregon State
SOUTH CAROLINA
Rays P Brody Hopkins, born in Summerville, played in college at Winthrop
TEXAS
Brewers P Dustin May, born in Justin
Brewers P Logan Henderson, born in Houston, played in college at McLennan JC
Brewers 3B David Hamilton, born in San Marcos, played in college at Texas
Brewers P Robert Gasser, born in El Dorado Hills, California; played in college at Houston
Rays OF Ryan Vilade, born in Grapevine, played in high school in Stillwater, Oklahoma
VIRGINIA
Rays P Kevin Kelly, born in Springfield, played in college at James Madison
Rays 2B Ben Williamson, born in Fairfax, played in college at William & Mary
Rays P Ian Seymour, born in Madison, Connecticut; played in college at Virginia Tech
WASHINGTON
Rays P Cam Booser, born in Seattle, played in college at Central Arizona JC
Rays P Drew Rassmussen, born in Puyallup, played in college at Oregon State
CANADA
Rays C Liam Hicks, born in Toronto, played in college at Arkansas State
CUBA
Rays OF Victor Mesa Jr., born in Havana
Rays DH Yandy Díaz, born in Sagua la Grande
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC
Brewers P Abner Uribe, born in Santo Domingo
Brewers C Gary Sánchez, born in Santo Domingo
Rays P Freddy Peralta, born in Moca
Rays 3B Junior Caminero, born in Santo Domingo
Rays SS Jorge Mateo, born in Santo Domingo Oeste
MEXICO
Rays 1B Jonathan Aranda, born in Tijuana
VENEZUELA
Brewers P Antonio Senzatela, born in Valcenia
Brewers C William Contreras, born in Puerto Cabello
Brewers OF Jackson Chourio, born in Maracaibo
Brewers OF Luis Lara, born in San Felipe
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