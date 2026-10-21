LOCALIZE IT: Brewers face Rays in low-payroll World Series, find your city’s tie to players

EDITORS/NEWS DIRECTORS:

The World Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays starts on Friday, Oct. 23. The best-of-seven showdown between low-payroll pennant winners opens in Milwaukee. It’ll be the first World Series between title-less teams since the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Kansas City Royals in 1980 and just the second since 1910. Milwaukee’s Jacob Misiorowski heads the pitchers with his 100 mph-plus heat, and each team features a dynamic 22-year-old anchoring the lineup: Jackson Chourio of the Brewers and Junior Caminero of the Rays. Tampa Bay’s Freddy Peralta and Drew Rasmussen could pitch against their former team.

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FIND PLAYERS WITH LOCAL TIES

Here’s a state-by-state and country-by-country breakdown of players on each team. They are listed under the state or country where they were born and attended school.

ARIZONA

Rays P Griffin Jax, born in Phoenix, played in college at Air Force

Brewers P JoJo Romero, born in Camarillo, California; played in college at Yavapai JC in Arizona

Rays P Cam Booser, born in Seattle, Washington; played in college at Central Arizona JC

ARKANSAS

Rays C Liam Hicks, born in Toronto, Canada; played in college at Arkansas State

CALIFORNIA

Brewers P Robert Gasser, born in El Dorado Hills, played in college at Houston

Brewers P Kyle Harrison, born in San Jose, played in high school in Concord

Brewers P Trevor Megill, born in Long Beach, played in college at Loyola Marymount

Brewers P JoJo Romero, born in Camarillo, played in college at Yavapai JC in Arizona

Brewers 1B Jake Bauers, born in Newport Beach, played in high school in Huntington Beach

Brewers SS Joey Ortiz, born in Garden Grove, played in college at New Mexico State

Brewers 2B Brice Turang, born in Corona

Brewers 1B Andrew Vaughn, born in Santa Rose, played in college at California

Brewers OF Garrett Mitchell, born in Orange, played in college at UCLA

Brewers DH Christian Yelich, born in Thousand Hills, played in high school at Westlake Village

Rays P Cole Sulser, born in Santa Ysabel, played in college at Dartmouth

Rays OF Jonny DeLuca, born in Thousand Oaks, played in college at Oregon

Rays P Tyler Wells, born in Tulsa, Oklahoma; played in college at Cal State San Bernardino

CONNECTICUT

Rays P Ian Seymour, born in Madison, played in college at Virginia Tech

GEORGIA

Brewers P DL Hall, born in Valdosta

Rays SS Taylor Walls, born in Cordele, played in college at Florida State

Rays OF Chandler Simpson, born in Atlanta, played in college at Georgia Tech

FLORIDA

Brewers P Shane Drohan, born in Fort Lauderdale, played in college at Florida State

Brewers SS Cooper Pratt, born in Hialeah, played in high school at Magnolia Heights in Mississippi

Rays P Bryan Baker, born in Fort Walton Beach, played in college at North Florida

Rays P Nick Martinez, born in Miami, played in college at Fordham

Rays C Nick Fortes, born in Miami, played in college at Mississippi

Rays SS Taylor Walls, born in Cordele, Georgia; played in college at Florida State

INDIANA

Brewers P Brad Patrick, born in Crown Point, played in college at Purdue Northwest

MASSACHUSETTS

Brewers OF Sal Frelick, born in Boston, played in college at Boston College

MISSISSIPPI

Brewers SS Cooper Pratt, born in Hialeah, Florida; played in high school at Magnolia Heights in Mississippi

Rays C Nick Fortes, born in Miami, Florida; played in college at Mississippi

MISSOURI

Brewers P Aaron Ashby, born in Kansas City, played in college at Crowder JC

Brewers P Jacob Misiorowski, born in Blue Springs, played in college at Crowder JC

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Rays P Cole Sulser, born in Santa Ysabel, California; played in college at Dartmouth

NEW MEXICO

Brewers SS Joey Ortiz, born in Garden Grove, California; played in college at New Mexico State

NEW YORK

Rays P Steven Matz, born in Stony Brook, played in high school at Ward Melville

Rays 2B Richie Palacios, born in Brooklyn, played in college at Towson

Rays P Nick Martinez, born in Miami, Florida; played in college at Fordham

NORTH CAROLINA

Rays OF Cedric Mullins, born in Greensboro, played in college at Campbell

OKLAHOMA

Rays P Tyler Wells, born in Tulsa, played in college at Cal State San Bernardino

Rays OF Ryan Vilade, born in Grapevine, Texas; played in high school in Stillwater, Oklahoma

OREGON

Rays OF Jonny DeLuca, born in Thousand Oaks, California; played in college at Oregon

Rays P Drew Rassmussen, born in Puyallup, Washington; played in college at Oregon State

SOUTH CAROLINA

Rays P Brody Hopkins, born in Summerville, played in college at Winthrop

TEXAS

Brewers P Dustin May, born in Justin

Brewers P Logan Henderson, born in Houston, played in college at McLennan JC

Brewers 3B David Hamilton, born in San Marcos, played in college at Texas

Brewers P Robert Gasser, born in El Dorado Hills, California; played in college at Houston

Rays OF Ryan Vilade, born in Grapevine, played in high school in Stillwater, Oklahoma

VIRGINIA

Rays P Kevin Kelly, born in Springfield, played in college at James Madison

Rays 2B Ben Williamson, born in Fairfax, played in college at William & Mary

Rays P Ian Seymour, born in Madison, Connecticut; played in college at Virginia Tech

WASHINGTON

Rays P Cam Booser, born in Seattle, played in college at Central Arizona JC

Rays P Drew Rassmussen, born in Puyallup, played in college at Oregon State

CANADA

Rays C Liam Hicks, born in Toronto, played in college at Arkansas State

CUBA

Rays OF Victor Mesa Jr., born in Havana

Rays DH Yandy Díaz, born in Sagua la Grande

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

Brewers P Abner Uribe, born in Santo Domingo

Brewers C Gary Sánchez, born in Santo Domingo

Rays P Freddy Peralta, born in Moca

Rays 3B Junior Caminero, born in Santo Domingo

Rays SS Jorge Mateo, born in Santo Domingo Oeste

MEXICO

Rays 1B Jonathan Aranda, born in Tijuana

VENEZUELA

Brewers P Antonio Senzatela, born in Valcenia

Brewers C William Contreras, born in Puerto Cabello

Brewers OF Jackson Chourio, born in Maracaibo

Brewers OF Luis Lara, born in San Felipe

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