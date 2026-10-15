LOCALIZE IT: Cornell case centers around Title IX. How do schools investigate sexual assaults?

EDITORS/NEWS DIRECTORS:

A decades-old federal civil rights law is receiving new attention as questions are raised about how Cornell University handled an alleged fraternity house gang rape .

The focus on Title IX, which prohibits sexual discrimination in education, comes after a woman identified only as Jane Doe filed a lawsuit last month against Cornell and seven fraternity members she accuses of raping her. She said she was assaulted at the Chi Phi fraternity house in October 2024 after being pressured into snorting the fast-acting sedative ketamine, smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol.

Title IX was best known for most of its 54 years for opening doors for female athletes. But guidance issued in 2011 under the administration of former President Barack Obama made clear it also protects people who say they were sexually assaulted or harassed, like Jane Doe.

Students can seek justice through the criminal justice system, too. But research shows most cases continue to go unpunished in either system. To start with, few students report sexual assaults to any authority — school or police included. And among those reported, few lead to convictions or school discipline like suspensions or expulsions.

This guide walks you through how to find out how prosecutors and Title IX officers at local universities are handling cases.

READ AP’S COVERAGE

A gang rape allegation at Cornell highlights how Title IX guides campus sex assault cases

FIND RESEARCH ON WHAT HAPPENS WHEN A STUDENT IS SEXUALLY ASSAULTED

— How often do sexual assault survivors report what happened? Just 12.5% of rapes and 4.3% of sexual batteries were reported to an official — including university authorities, any law enforcement agency on or off campus, and any crisis or health care center on or off campus, a 2016 report found.

— How often do police reports lead to prosecutions or convictions? Only around 20% of sexual assault cases reported to police are prosecuted and 8% lead to convictions, according to a review of studies involving 288,066 cases.

— What is the most common outcome for a Title IX case? More than 90% of incidents were resolved through informal resolutions, which might involve a no-contact order or class schedule change, rather than formal disciplinary resolutions, a 2023 study found.

CONSIDER THESE REPORTING THREADS

— Under the Clery Act, colleges and universities that receive federal funding are required to collect data on campus crime and notify students of threats — something that the majority of both private and public schools accept. Schools must disseminate an annual security report that includes crime reports and information on efforts to improve campus safety. Obtain a copy of this report.

— Look up Title IX reports at your local university. U.S. colleges and universities aren't required to voluntarily post full annual tallies online or other disaggregated data, although some do. If yours doesn't, request it under your state's open records law. Look at: How many incidents have been reported? What were the outcomes? How many students withdrew their complaints? How many cases led to findings of culpability? What were the consequences? Expulsion? Suspension? Transcript notations? Something less serious, like a written reprimand?

— Has your local university surveyed students about whether they have been sexually assaulted? Such reports are often called “sexual assault climate surveys.” If available, compare the numbers to the number of cases reported to your local university.

— Contact local survivor groups in your community. Ask them if any victims are interested in talking about their experiences?

— Request the number of sexual assaults reported to your campus or local community police department. The FBI's Crime Data Explorer also has some useful numbers on specific crimes, such as rape. Compare that with prosecution statistics in your community. Talk to police and prosecutors about why some cases aren't prosecuted.

— Lawsuits are common — filed by victims and the students they accuse. Talk to local experts to see if any have been filed in your community. Will attorneys talk to you about the case?

READ ADDITIONAL AP COVERAGE

Cornell president admits he never followed up on gang rape allegation ahead of no-confidence debate

Cornell suspends fraternity parties, gives state police role in investigating campus assault reports

Cornell gang-rape accuser was ‘misled’ about criminal investigation, her lawyer says

Cornell brings in ex-Justice official Sally Yates to review school’s handling of sex assault claims

What to know about the investigation into Cornell University gang rape allegations

Woman told Cornell investigators she ‘felt like bait’ during alleged gang rape

New York’s governor removes DA in Cornell rape allegations, appoints AG Letitia James to take over

Cornell rape allegations lead to renewed scrutiny of laws on intoxication and consent

The Education Department is opening fewer sexual violence investigations as Trump dismantles it

US colleges returning to campus sexual assault rules created during Trump’s first term

Campus sex assault rules fall short, prompting overhaul call

Biden’s new Title IX rules protect LGBTQ+ students, but avoid addressing transgender athletes

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