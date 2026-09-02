Long jump champion Davis-Woodhall suffers a concussion in a head-on collision

Olympic and world champion long jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall suffered a concussion in a head-on car collision while heading to a training session last week.

Davis-Woodhall revealed her injuries in a call with reporters and on social media Wednesday. She said her status is uncertain for next week's Ultimate World Championships, where athletes will compete for $150,000 first prizes.

Davis-Woodhall said she was going around 20 mph in a parking lot when another driver going about the same speed turned into her.

“Luckily, I walked away without any major injuries,” she said on social media. “However, a severe concussion and other injuries have not allowed me to train. At this point I’m working with my team and doctors to get healthy.”

The 27-year-old was planning to return next week to Budapest, Hungary — the place where she finished second at the 2023 world championships, which stoked a fire that led her to win the Olympics the next year, then worlds in Tokyo in 2025.

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