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Long jump champion Davis-Woodhall suffers a concussion in a head-on collision

Champion long jumper suffered a concussion in a car collision; her status for next week's championships is now uncertain

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Long jump champion Davis-Woodhall suffers a concussion in a head-on collision
Long jump champion Davis-Woodhall suffers a concussion in a head-on collision

Olympic and world champion long jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall suffered a concussion in a head-on car collision while heading to a training session last week.

Davis-Woodhall revealed her injuries in a call with reporters and on social media Wednesday. She said her status is uncertain for next week's Ultimate World Championships, where athletes will compete for $150,000 first prizes.

Davis-Woodhall said she was going around 20 mph in a parking lot when another driver going about the same speed turned into her.

“Luckily, I walked away without any major injuries,” she said on social media. “However, a severe concussion and other injuries have not allowed me to train. At this point I’m working with my team and doctors to get healthy.”

The 27-year-old was planning to return next week to Budapest, Hungary — the place where she finished second at the 2023 world championships, which stoked a fire that led her to win the Olympics the next year, then worlds in Tokyo in 2025.

See AP’s full sports coverage here

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