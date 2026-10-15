Longhorns and Gators clash with bruised bodies and egos needing win to keep their seasons on track

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Three weeks ago, the Texas-Florida matchup looked like a blockbuster.

The Longhorns were No. 1 beihnd quarterback Arch Manning. The Gators were storming up the rankings behind first-year coach John Sumrall and igniting the chomp in the Swamp.

Those were good times. Both teams now limp into Saturday's game in Austin with bruised bodies and egos, and carrying a whiff of desperation for a win to keep the season from unraveling.

Seventh-ranked Texas (4-1, 1-1 SEC) is back home after a deflating loss to unranked archrival Oklahoma in Dallas, where Manning threw a pair of costly fourth-quarter interceptions. The Gators (4-2, 2-2) are probably glad to hit the road after a getting run out of the Swamp last week by South Carolina.

Texas was shaken by the loss, but is still in the hunt for the SEC championship and the College Football Playoff.

Manning said this week he's looking forward to a rematch with the Gators, who handed Texas a humbling defeat last year. That loss that played a big role in the Longhorns' not reaching the playoff.

“Obviously a new (Florida) coach and they have some new players, but it left a bad taste in my mouth,” Manning said.

The Gators looked great when they blasted Ole Miss last month. But those home cheers turned into some boos in last week's 38-19 loss to South Carolina. The defeat exposed just how far a program with talented players still has to go.

“We’re a work in progress," Sumrall said. "Sometimes our progress is dysfunctional.”

All eyes on the Gators injury reports

Florida starting quarterback Aaron Philo was listed as questionable Thursday because of a shoulder injury that limited his practice time. If he doesn't play, sophomore Trammel Jones would make his first career start. The Gators are hopeful they will have star receiver Vernell Brown III after missing the last two games with a knee injury.

Manning on the run

The Gators sacked Manning six times last season and pass protection was a problem for Texas all year. Manning says his protection is much improved, but he's still been sacked eight times the last two games. Manning blames himself for some of that.

“I haven't helped them out, getting the ball out (quicker)," he said. "I've been taking some unnecessary sacks.”

Texas special teams blunders

Texas special teams have been a huge problem of late. In the last two weeks, Texas gave up its first punt return touchdown since 2013 and its first punt block for a TD since 2009. Sarkisian has said he won't take special teams coaching duties away from assistant Jeff Banks.

Texas could unleash struggling against Gators defense

The Longhorns aren't scaring anyone on offense and Sarkisian has come under fire for his play calling. Texas ranks 12th in the SEC in total offense at 379 yards per game. But the Gators' defensive struggles have been even worse. Florida ranks last in the SEC in total defense and had more than 20 missed tackles last week against South Carolina.

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